 Phoenix Memorial Day observances 2024 | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

3 ways to observe Memorial Day 2024 around metro Phoenix

Honor members of the U.S. military who died while serving with one of these Phoenix events.
May 24, 2024
Memorial Day falls on May 27 in 2024.
Memorial Day falls on May 27 in 2024. Ken_KMF Strategies/Flickr/CC BY 2.0

Local News is Vital to Our Community

When you support our community-rooted newsroom, you enable all of us to be better informed, connected, and empowered during this important election year. Give now and help us raise $5,000 by June 7.

Support local journalism

$0
$5,000
$500
Share this:
Monday is Memorial Day, the federal holiday dedicated to honoring and mourning the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. It's been a holiday since 1868, and this year, as always, there will be a number of special events around Phoenix to observe the day.

Heard Museum

2301 N. Central Ave.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Heard will offer visitors a number of ways to observe the holiday. Guests can take a look at the American Indian Veterans National Memorial – the first in the nation – and watch the documentary "Navajo Code Talkers: A Journey of Remembrance" in the Harnett Theater. Inside the Steele Auditorium, there will be live musical performances, artist demonstrations and free art activities for all ages. All veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. armed forces will receive free admission throughout the day plus one guest.

VA National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona

23029 N. Cave Creek Road
The VA National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, in partnership with Honoring America’s Veterans, will hold a “Home of the Brave” Memorial Day ceremony at 8 a.m. Highlights of the program include a keynote speech by U.S. Army (Ret.) Sergeant First Class and Gold Star mom Diana Pike, who lost her son Christian in Afghanistan; performances by the 108th Army National Guard Band and Arizona State Historian Marshall Trimble; a flyover; and appearances including Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs and U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Jim Symonds.

Gilbert Town Hall

50 E. Civic Center Drive, Gilbert
HD South, home of the Gilbert Historical Museum, along with the town of Gilbert, the Veteran’s Advisory Board and American Legion Post 39, will hold a morning of remembrance from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Gilbert Town Hall. The event will include a flag and wreath ceremony, the battlefield cross, the POW/MIA table and remarks from special guests including Mayor Brigette Peterson. The event is free and guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair for seating.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
Tovrea Castle ticket lottery opens June 1. What are your chances?

Things to Do

Tovrea Castle ticket lottery opens June 1. What are your chances?

By Benjamin Leatherman
See Taliesin West in Scottsdale for just $5 this weekend on Discovery Day

Things to Do

See Taliesin West in Scottsdale for just $5 this weekend on Discovery Day

By Jennifer Goldberg
Harkins Ciné Grill movie theater concept for PV project canceled

Film, TV & Streaming

Harkins Ciné Grill movie theater concept for PV project canceled

By Jennifer Goldberg
Roosevelt Row was hot and quiet during May's Third Friday artwalk

Photos

Roosevelt Row was hot and quiet during May's Third Friday artwalk

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation