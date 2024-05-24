3 ways to observe Memorial Day 2024 around metro Phoenix

Monday is Memorial Day, the federal holiday dedicated to honoring and mourning the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. It's been a holiday since 1868, and this year, as always, there will be a number of special events around Phoenix to observe the day.



Heard Museum 2301 N. Central Ave. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Heard will offer visitors a number of ways to observe the holiday. Guests can take a look at the American Indian Veterans National Memorial – the first in the nation – and watch the documentary "Navajo Code Talkers: A Journey of Remembrance" in the Harnett Theater. Inside the Steele Auditorium, there will be live musical performances, artist demonstrations and free art activities for all ages. All veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. armed forces will receive free admission throughout the day plus one guest.



VA National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona 23029 N. Cave Creek Road

The VA National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, in partnership with Honoring America’s Veterans, will hold a “Home of the Brave” Memorial Day ceremony at 8 a.m. Highlights of the program include a keynote speech by U.S. Army (Ret.) Sergeant First Class and Gold Star mom Diana Pike, who lost her son Christian in Afghanistan; performances by the 108th Army National Guard Band and Arizona State Historian Marshall Trimble; a flyover; and appearances including Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs and U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Jim Symonds.



Gilbert Town Hall 50 E. Civic Center Drive, Gilbert

HD South, home of the Gilbert Historical Museum, along with the town of Gilbert, the Veteran’s Advisory Board and American Legion Post 39, will hold a morning of remembrance from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Gilbert Town Hall. The event will include a flag and wreath ceremony, the battlefield cross, the POW/MIA table and remarks from special guests including Mayor Brigette Peterson. The event is free and guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair for seating.