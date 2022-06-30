Support Us

Relax for Less at These Metro Phoenix Hotels and Resorts Offering Summer Specials

June 30, 2022 2:24PM

Rise Uptown Hotel is just one Valley hotspot offering summer specials.
Rise Uptown Hotel is just one Valley hotspot offering summer specials.

There are definite advantages to taking a staycation as opposed to a vacation this summer.

With gas at $5 a gallon and rising, the idea of a road trip just doesn't hold a lot of appeal. Choosing a local hotel or resort as a getaway destination cuts way down on travel time, allowing you and your family, friends, or whoever the opportunity to maximize the time spent relaxing.

Whatever your reason for staying in town, you're in luck — metro Phoenix resorts are offering plenty of incentives for you skip the travel and enjoy a few days off close to home.

Arizona Biltmore.
Arizona Biltmore.
Arizona Biltmore

Arizona Biltmore
2400 East Missouri Avenue
602-955-6600
arizonabiltmore.com

It may be almost 100 years old, but the Arizona Biltmore still looks pretty amazing. This historic resort knows how hard it is to make it through the sweltering Valley summers, which is why they're offering Arizona residents a 25 percent discount on rooms through September 11. There's some fine print — you have to book at least three days in advance and the deal is good for Sunday through Thursday stays — but meet the conditions and you've got yourself a relaxing getaway at a significant discount. And while you're there, you won't be bored: the Biltmore has seven pools and a full calendar of events for all ages, including fitness classes, kids' activities, live music, and more.

The Clarendon Hotel & Spa.
The Clarendon Hotel & Spa.
The Clarendon Hotel & Spa

The Clarendon Hotel & Spa
401 West Clarendon Avenue
602-252-7363
goclarendon.com

If a boutique hotel appeals to you more than a sprawling resort, The Clarendon Hotel & Spa in central Phoenix is the spot. The Clarendon is offering Arizona residents 20 percent off their stay through September 17. You can get a regular room or one of the cannabis-friendly rooms where you can smoke, dab, or vape to your heart's content. Once you're nice and relaxed, you can enjoy a service at the Lazy Bee Spa, listen to live music every night at the Latin-inspired Fuego Bistro, or chill at the swimming pool or the rooftop lounge.

The pool at Hermosa Inn.
The pool at Hermosa Inn.
Hermosa Inn

Hermosa Inn
5532 North Palo Cristi Road,
Paradise Valley
602-955-8614
hermosainn.com

If a quiet, luxurious getaway is what you're looking for, consider The Hermosa Inn. Tucked away in a Paradise Valley enclave, the hotel was originally the house of artist Lon Megargee. Now, it's a high-end oasis that's offering Arizona residents a special staycation package. The Locals Linger Longer deal is: 15 percent off your stay (two nights minimum) through September 1, plus a $50 food and beverage credit per day, two welcome cocktails, and poolside treats.

Hotel Valley Ho.
Hotel Valley Ho.
Hotel Valley Ho

Hotel Valley Ho
6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale
480-376-2600
hotelvalleyho.com

The Midcentury Modern aesthetic is hot right now, and there's no better hotel to experience it at than Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale. The establishment is offering 10 percent off its lowest room rates through August 31; the deal also includes complimentary welcome drinks and a room class upgrade if available. While there, you can swim in one of the hotel's two pools, get pampered at the VH Spa or chow down at ZuZu.

A room at Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix.
A room at Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix.
Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix
2 East Jefferson Street
602-253-6633
hotelpalomar-phoenix.com

Here's a way to relax and show your Arizona pride at the same time: Downtown Phoenix's Kimpton Hotel Palomar is offering a summer special in partnership with beloved local clothing company State 48. The State 48 Staycation package is available through August 31 and requires a minimum of a two night stay — the first night is at the regular rate and the next is 48 percent off. The deal also includes two free cocktails from the hotel's Blue Hound Kitchen and two free State 48 T-shirts. While you're there, make sure you go up to the rooftop pool and lounge for some spectacular views of the Valley.

Cocktails at Rise Uptown Hotel.
Cocktails at Rise Uptown Hotel.
Rise Hotel Uptown

Rise Uptown Hotel
400 West Camelback Road
480-536-8900
riseuptownhotel.com

Rise Uptown is already a hot spot to hang out at, but the Sun & Cider summer special could be the thing to convince you to stay a couple of nights. You'll get a pair of Schilling Guava Lemonade ciders delivered to your room, plus two Rise Uptown can koozies, and a free housemade ice pop from the Pop Stand. The deal comes with a $50 credit for Lylo, the hotel's poolside bar and restaurant, where you can get Asian-inspired eats and tropical cocktails.

Royal Palms Resort & Spa.
Royal Palms Resort & Spa.
Royal Palms Resort & Spa

Royal Palms Resort & Spa
5200 East Camelback Road
602-283-1234
royalpalmshotel.com

It's all luxury all the time at Royal Palms Resort & Spa, and this summer, you can experience what it has to offer at a discount. Arizona residents get 20 percent off their room rate for the season. While you're there, you can dine at the legendary T. Cook's restaurant, hit the Alvadora Spa, take mixology classes, swim in the pool, and enjoy cocktails at the Mix-Up Bar.

The pool and view at Senna House.
The pool and view at Senna House.
Senna House

Senna House
7501 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale
480-946-5500
thesennahouse.com

The newest hotel in Old Town Scottsdale is trying to get in good with locals, and well, mission accomplished. The Hilton property is offering 15 percent off the room rate and free parking for Arizona residents through September 1. While you're there, you can explore what Senna House has to offer, including the Sonora Swim Club, its upscale rooftop pool lounge and day club, and CALA Restaurant, Chef Beau McMillan's new Mediterranean-inspired eatery.

Talking Stick Resort & Casino
9800 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale
480-850-7777
talkingstickresort.com

If you like your staycation with a side of blackjack, poker, or slots, the Summer Playcation special at Talking Stick Resort & Casino may be right for you. Through September 11, Arizona residents get low room rates, food and beverage credits, and no resort fee. And if exploring all the hotel has to offer just isn't enough, the staycation package also includes discounts at nearby attractions, including Odysea Aquarium, TopGolf, Medieval Times, Octane Raceway, and more.

The Skysill Lounge at The Westin Tempe.
The Skysill Lounge at The Westin Tempe.
Jeff Zaruba

The Westin Tempe
11 East Seventh Street, Tempe
480-968-8885
westintempe.com

The Westin Tempe is celebrating its first summer with a special deal for Arizona residents through September 30. The package includes 15 percent off your room rate and a $50 credit for one of the hotel's three eateries. Also kicking off is the hotel's summer programming, which includes special events every Thursday through Sunday — think Brews + Views + BBQs on Saturday afternoon, movies on Sunday nights, and Thirsty Thursdays featuring drink specials and music.

Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

