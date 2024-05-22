 See Scottsdale attraction Taliesin West for just $5 this weekend | Phoenix New Times
See Taliesin West in Scottsdale for just $5 this weekend on Discovery Day

The architectural gem and tourist attraction's biannual Discovery Day includes a slew of all-ages activities for a low admission price.
May 22, 2024
Visit architectural gem Taliesin West for just $5 this weekend.
Visit architectural gem Taliesin West for just $5 this weekend. Jill Richards

Taliesin West's biannual Discovery Day event will be held this Saturday.

The winter home of iconic architect Frank Lloyd Wright, UNESCO World Heritage Site and popular cultural attraction will welcome guests from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for just $5 for adults (free for kids 12 and under).

The event will offer guests an inside look into Taliesin West's rich culture and history through performances, crafts, demonstrations led by the Foundation’s staff and more, including:

  • Learning about the concrete and stone mixture that constructs Taliesin West’s walls through a hands-on desert masonry station with interactive displays, reproduction drawings and small-scale models.
  • Building forts on the Music Pavilion utilizing natural materials from the surrounding environment. A bridge-building activity, Giant Jenga and children’s books will also be available to provide kid-friendly and accessible ways to learn about architecture.
  • Creating designs based on patterns found in nature at the nature-abstraction station, along with a display of licensed products that incorporate some of Frank Lloyd Wright’s most iconic designs.
  • Enjoying food and beverages that will be available for purchase by The Breakfast Joynt and Maui Wowi.
  • Listening to performances by the band Valley Sol and the world-fusion rock band Traveler.
  • Checking out photographs, including some never-before-seen images, of Wright and Georgia O’Keeffe in the “American Icons: Wright and O’Keefe” exhibition. Notably, this will be one of the last chances to see the exhibition before it closes on June 3.
  • Watching a series of rare archival videos depicting life at Taliesin West.
click to enlarge
Taliesin West's Discovery Day event has activities for the whole family.
Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation

Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation staff members will be positioned throughout Taliesin West at various “Ask Me” stations to answer any questions regarding the history of Wright’s winter home and studio, as well as the work they are doing to preserve the site and his legacy. Also, the Frank Lloyd Wright Store will be open for guests to shop fora selection of home décor, apparel, jewelry, books and more inspired by Wright.

Guests must preregister to attend, and tickets can be purchased on the Taliesin West website.

Taliesin West Discovery Day. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 25. Taliesin West, 12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale. Cost is $5 adults and free for children 12 and under.
