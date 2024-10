Tempe Harkins location to host 'Napoleon Dynamite' movie party

Believe it or not, it's been 20 years since "Napoleon Dynamite" was released.The quirky indie film about a teenage misfit and his eccentric circle of friends and family became an unlikely cult classic.To celebrate the anniversary, Harkins Theatres Tempe Marketplace 16 will host a "Napoleon Dynamite" movie party on Thursday, Oct. 17.In attendance will be Efren Ramirez, who played Pedro in the film.Tickets are $19.75, which includes a "Great Skills" cocktail/mocktail or medium soft drink, small popcorn, lip balm and photo ops.The event begins at 5:45 and the movie starts at 7.Visit the Harkins Theatres website for information and tickets.