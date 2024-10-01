 Tempe Harkins location to host 'Napoleon Dynamite' movie party | Phoenix New Times
Tempe Harkins location to host 'Napoleon Dynamite' movie party

The screening includes free refreshments, photo ops and an appearance by the actor who played Pedro.
October 1, 2024
See a very special screening of "Napoleon Dynamite" in Tempe on Oct. 17.
See a very special screening of "Napoleon Dynamite" in Tempe on Oct. 17. Courtesy of 20th Century Fox
Believe it or not, it's been 20 years since "Napoleon Dynamite" was released.

The quirky indie film about a teenage misfit and his eccentric circle of friends and family became an unlikely cult classic.

To celebrate the anniversary, Harkins Theatres Tempe Marketplace 16 will host a "Napoleon Dynamite" movie party on Thursday, Oct. 17.

In attendance will be Efren Ramirez, who played Pedro in the film.

Tickets are $19.75, which includes a "Great Skills" cocktail/mocktail or medium soft drink, small popcorn, lip balm and photo ops.

The event begins at 5:45 and the movie starts at 7.

Visit the Harkins Theatres website for information and tickets.
