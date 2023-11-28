Here's when the Barbie Dreamhouse Living Truck Tour will make two Phoenix stops

The so-called Year of Barbie isn't over yet, especially in the Valley.
To capitalize on the success of the blockbuster summer film, Mattel is sending two Barbie Dreamhouse Living trucks around the country, and one will soon stop in metro Phoenix on two consecutive weekends.
On Dec. 2, the truck — it's more of a van, actually — will park itself at Scottsdale Quarter, 15279 N. Scottsdale Road, #260, Scottsdale. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Barbie fans can take pictures with the vehicle and pick up themed merch such as water bottles, T-shirts, blankets, pet bowls, beach towels, patches and more. You'll be able to find the party in the Quad area of Scottsdale Quarter near the fountains.
On Dec. 9, the tour will stop at Chandler Fashion Center, 3111 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler. Hours that day are also 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the truck will be parked at the food court entrance across the way from The Old Spaghetti Factory.
If you want to see what the truck has to offer, you can visit the merch website, where you can also buy some of the items.
Visit the Mattel website for more details.