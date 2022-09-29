Best Cajun Food

Some of the best food we've ever tasted came from the kitchen of a New Orleans restaurant. When we want that experience here in the desert, we head to Flavors of Louisiana, where the authentic Cajun food is served with a side of uncommonly friendly service. The catfish is the best we've had in Arizona, or you can sample more of what the eatery has to offer with the Cajun Trio, a huge meal of jambalaya, crawfish pie, and gumbo. Everything is so delicious at Flavors of Louisiana that we nearly always leave stuffed, which means that we take a piece of peach cobbler or some beignets to go. Later, when we've got room for dessert, they're a sweet reminder of our excellent meal.