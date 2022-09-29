Best Caribbean Restaurant

First thing you should know about Ms. Martha's Caribbean Kitchen: Check the hours before you go. This hidden gem only stays open till 6 p.m. on several nights of the week, so if you're looking to enjoy some Caribbean food for dinner, you'll want to show up early to grab some takeout. Second thing you should know about Ms. Martha's: The food is outstanding. The brown stew chicken meal features fall-off-the-bone poultry made savory with a melange of herbs and spices, and the customer-favorite oxtails are impossibly rich and meaty. We like the entrees served with Ms. Martha's rice and beans, or possibly the fried plantains. And don't forget to start with one of the meat pies. There's so much to explore on the menu that repeat visits are a must.