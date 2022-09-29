Best Dim Sum

Shrimp dumplings, baked coconut buns, crispy roast duck, and fried taro turnovers come to your table via carts and you select the small plates you wish to devour. This isn't heaven — it's dim sum, a Cantonese tradition with many options and flavors to choose from. Great Wall offers dim sum on weekdays and weekends, though the latter tend to be busy, especially around noon. Grab a group and arrive by at least 11 a.m. to snag a good table; otherwise, the wait may range from 20 to 40 minutes. Steamed barbecue pork buns, which also come baked, are a must, both savory and sweet with tender dough that pulls apart easily. Ask for a menu to order larger items to share, including Hong Kong-style noodles, crispy and salty topped with your choice of meat, but go with the Chinese broccoli and beef for a sure winner.