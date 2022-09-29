Best Empanadas

Empanadas, those little pockets of dough stuffed with any number of fillings, are one of our go-to comfort foods. There's something about that crispy little half-moon that just soothes the soul. When we're craving one, we hit up Republica Empanada in downtown Mesa. Our favorites include the creamy black bean and mozzarella, as well as the Cubana (pernil, ham, mozzarella, and dill pickle) and the veggie-heavy Pura Vida (chickpeas, mushrooms, carrots, spinach, celery, and bell peppers). We prefer our empanadas savory, but there are dessert varieties if you like them sweet. We often wash down our empanadas with one of Republica Empanada's many flavors of Jarritos Mexican soda.