Best French Restaurant

Assuming you don't live in or near Cave Creek, it may take you a while to get up to Le Sans Souci. But we promise the drive is worth it. Open since the '90s, Le Sans Souci (it means "without worry") serves authentic French fare during brunch, lunch, and dinner in its cozy, tiled dining room. We always want to start with the onion soup, preferably topped with melted cheese and a small piece of bread. The Crepes Delice, two crepes packed with mushrooms and crab in a bechamel sauce, is rich and filling, or if we're craving something more casual, the croque monsieur sandwich takes us back to afternoons in Paris cafes. And with a dessert menu that offers classic delights such as crème brûlée and cherries jubilee, we always leave Le Sans Souci full and satisfied.