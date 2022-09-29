Best Irish Pub

The luck of the Irish runs strong at the beloved Dubliner Irish Pub. The bar has been doling out good times since Seamus McCaffrey (yes, that Seamus McCaffrey) opened it in 1985, and the decor is green around every corner. The north Phoenix neighborhood hangout is allegedly the first bar in town to offer Guinness on tap — how's that for Irish pub street cred? Besides Guinness, The Dubliner has plenty of Irish brews and spirits on tap, as well as a full menu of Irish and American comfort food. We love the carb-heavy Dubliner Potato Bites, mashed potato balls stuffed with cheese and bacon and served with sour cream and jalapeños, and the popular fish and chips platter. Check the event calendar on the website for events like ladies' night on Wednesdays, all-you-can-eat fish on Fridays, and live music on weekends. The atmosphere is fun and friendly anytime you show up, but visit on St. Patrick's Day for a wild celebration.