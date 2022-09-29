Best Japanese Restaurant

There's more to Japanese food than just sushi, but Hana Japanese Eatery does that, too, and does it with style and flair. Hana has been creating authentic Japanese dishes for 15 years, led by Lori Hashimoto and her family. The chicken tatsuta-age and ika kara-age are battered in potato starch and fried, a technique used by Japanese cooks for lighter, crispier breading — and the taste makes all the difference. The uni (sea urchin), a Japanese delicacy, with quail egg will provide an out-of-this-world experience with a creaminess that will blow your mind. If you love sushi, don't skip the restaurant's signature Hana Pride roll, a cucumber-wrapped creation incorporating six varieties of seafood with pickled burdock root, avocado, asparagus and sprouts.