Best Mac and Cheese

There's a strip mall in Mesa where Southern Avenue meets Val Vista Drive. It's anchored by a Fry's, but in the corner, there's a bistro that has the best macaroni and cheese in town. At Tucked Away Craft Kitchen & Bar, the second concept from Sean Hayes and Jo Ann Franko, the owners of Tipsy Cactus Taproom, there's an elbow macaroni-shaped trophy above the bar, a testament to the award-winning dish created by Executive Chef Gabe Madrid. The cheese string follows you as you raise a forkful to your mouth. The heat from the green chile adds a little bit of welcome warmth. The cavatappi noodle is the perfect vehicle; its ridges hold the stickier, thicker cheese, while the inside of the noodle gives a home to the cream sauce. It's a secret combo of cheeses, cavatappi pasta, green chile, and witchcraft that simultaneously make it creamy, spicy, and stringy, an ideal mac and cheese experience worth seeking out in the east Valley.