Best Noodles

The menu at Shaanxi Garden, a restaurant in the corner spot of a Dobson Road strip mall in Mesa, offers an overwhelming amount of dishes. But the noodles are the star. Plump, inch-thick ribbons that seem to go on forever fill bowls packed with rich savory soups, crispy stir-fried meats, and all the fixings. For meat eaters, the spicy cumin lamb noodles might be the perfect way to warm up on a cold day. Regardless of the weather, Shaanxi's noodles hit all the right chewy, bready, satisfying notes of the perfect carb. Slide into a booth, grab a bowl of noodles, and on Friday and Saturday nights, listen to a guzheng or Chinese harp performance throughout your meal.