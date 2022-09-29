Best Pasta

If you'd like to make an authentic Italian meal at home for your friends and family, Guido's Chicago Meats & Deli will fulfill all of your pasta needs. Gnocchi, linguine, and tagliatelle are available to take home, as are lasagna noodles. Once you're home, it only takes a few minutes to boil pasta so good you'll swear you're eating in a small restaurant in Florence. Open since 1983, Guido's also welcomes guests in the restaurant, which seats up to 50. Checkered red tablecloths and an unassuming vibe makes the establishment a neighborhood favorite. Diners can choose from an extensive menu including calzones, hot and cold subs, bread, and pizza. Dessert is also a must at Guido's — the tiramisu and Italian wedding cookies are guaranteed hits.