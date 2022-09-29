Mark Chacón, baker-owner of Chaconne Patisserie, is not only the best pastry chef in Phoenix, this year he was named a James Beard Award semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef. Though he has no formal training, he's worked at some of the best bakeries in the world, including Tartine, Chez Panisse, and Hart Bageri in Denmark. When you're eating a Chacón-made pastry, you know it. An expert in lamination with the rare ability to weave seasonal fruits, like pluots and cherries, into gorgeous fruit tarts and dazzling danishes, Chacón creates delicacies that pair technical excellence with a dig-in decadence. Think gloriously gooey pecan sticky buns on rich brioche, caramelized croissants coiled with paper-thin layers for a shatteringly crispy finish, and rustically regal hand pies studded with poached pears on flaky, all-butter pâte brisée. Available at some of the best restaurants and coffee shops in Phoenix, including Tratto, Bacanora, and Futuro, as well as farmers' markets and by special order on his website, there's seriously no better way to indulge your carb cravings.