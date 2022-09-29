Best Place for a Little Bit of Everything

Typically, you'd expect to go to one restaurant for Middle Eastern food, but another for cheesesteaks. And another for poke. And another for salads. Not so at WTF Express in south Phoenix, a bizarre and delicious amalgamation of food genres. The restaurant, which is popular with the lunch crowd, serves everything from falafel sandwiches to shrimp po'boys to chicken wings to loaded fries to ... well, you get the idea. Everything on the menu is serviceable, if not a guaranteed home run, but the Middle Eastern dishes really shine. We love WTF Express's poke bar, where we can build our own bowl with generous helpings of fish. At lunchtime, when we don't know what we want to eat, we stop by WTF Express. Whatever we decide on, they'll have it.