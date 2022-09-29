Best Place to Drink Beer Outside

Greenwood Brewing, located in the heart of downtown Phoenix's Roosevelt Row, has a pretty small indoor seating area. That's because almost all of the tables are outside. Two large patios flank the brewery, one offering the shade of a large tree and customers hanging out with their four-legged friends. The other has a more urban feel, complete with string lights, misters, loudspeakers, and a view into the behind-the-scenes action of the brewhouse. Indoors or on either patio, customers can sip Greenwood's selection of rotating seasonal brews including the summery Blueberry Wheat and a Grapefruit Kolsch as well as its flagship beers such as the Herstory Pale Ale, Sol Oatmeal Stout, and Essence Rosemary IPA. Whether you're sipping away the afternoon or grabbing a quick pint before a downtown show, Greenwood is the spot to hang out outside.