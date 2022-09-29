Best Place to Take a Geek

ComicX is a feast for the taste buds and the eyes — if your eyes enjoy superheroes, comic books, cartoons, and all things nerdy. A chain with more than 30 locations in Mexico, ComicX's only U.S. location is right here at north Phoenix's Desert Ridge Marketplace. If you can tear yourself away from the eatery's endless homages to pop culture, you'll find a menu full of well-done restaurant standards, many of which have clever names. Try the Hen Solo (a hot chicken sandwich), Wade's Chimichanga (a reference to Deadpool, of course), or the Captain 'Merica, a cocktail crafted from Crown Royal, Luxardo Marachino, squeezed lemon, and green chartreuse. When your eyes and stomach are full, you can empty your wallet by purchasing some of the pop culture items available in the gift shop.