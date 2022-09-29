Recently, we were trying to explain poke to someone unfamiliar with the concept: "It's like deconstructed sushi — kind of. You get to pick your base and your fish and your toppings, and it's really filling and really good." What we lack in powers of description we make up for in appreciation for poke and the people who make it, especially local chain Pokitrition. Sustainable fish such as both marinated and plain ahi tuna, salmon, and shrimp, is flown in daily from Hawaii. In addition to their customizable poke bowls, the four Pokitrition locations also make sushi burritos, hefty cylinders of fresh fish wrapped in rice and seaweed. You can even get your sushi burrito coated with Hot Cheetos dust, if that kind of heat appeals to you.