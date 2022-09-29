Best Restaurant

The menus are ever-changing at celebrated Scottsdale eatery FnB, subject to the passing of the seasons, the availability of fresh, local ingredients, and the imagination of James Beard Award-winning Chef Charleen Badman. On a recent evening, we enjoyed a salad of bitter greens with anchovy, chile garlic crumbs, jammy egg, and bottarga, before our main course of Jewish-style fried chicken on a bed of beans, corn, peppers, and roasted meyer lemon gremolata. What doesn't change at FnB is the excellent service, the expansiveness of the wine menu with a decent array of Arizona-made options, and the feeling that you're experiencing something very special. Tucked away in a courtyard in Old Town Scottsdale, FnB isn't flashy; it doesn't try to draw attention itself. Rather, it brings in new and returning customers the old-fashioned way: a hard-earned reputation for food too good to be forgotten.