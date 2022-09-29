Best Return

Johnny Chu has spent decades creating, preparing, and serving tasty Asian cuisine, earning him a Valley-wide following. His roster of eateries includes Lucky Dragon, Fate, and Red Thai. That last one felt the wrath of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Chu had to close the doors of the chic-meets-casual north Phoenix restaurant. Earlier in 2022, Chu came in hot, literally, with his new spot, Mifan Claypot Kitchen. Delicious dishes are prepared at 600 degrees in clay pots — a Southeast Asian cooking tradition — allowing steam to do most of the work, meaning there's less oil and fat in the equation. Add a protein of choice to options such as HK Typhoon Style, where vegetables mix with crispy garlic, a butter sauce, and Sichuan peppercorns for an intoxicating mix of flavors. The menu, which also features an array of soups and appetizers, is highly vegan-friendly. Chu's back, and his commitment to feeding Phoenix with healthy, mouthwatering meals is a part of what makes him a local treasure.