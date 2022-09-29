Best Revolving Sushi

To begin at Sushi Tokoro, take a seat at a booth or settle in at the bar. Then, start grabbing. As you sit, dishes will rotate around the room on a conveyor belt, small plates like Las Vegas rolls, gyoza, Japanese sodas, or tuna sashimi. We love the Grand Canyon Roll, which tops spicy tuna, cream cheese, and jalapeño with spicy crab mix, tuna, and spicy mayo. Sip on some iced or hot green tea, depending on the time of year, and ask for a menu to order items that aren't on the belt like miso soup, shrimp tempura, and orange chicken. Every plate that comes from the belt is priced a certain way, depending on the color, so refer to a little diagram on the bar to see what everything costs and chow down accordingly.