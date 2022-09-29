Located in a north Phoenix strip mall, Danky's Bar-B-Q serves some of the best ribs in town. The tender meat falls off the bones, held together only by an almost candied crust that crackles when cut into. Hot links and juicy pulled pork round out a three-meat plate, which comes loaded up with side options like creamy, peppery mac and cheese, pork-studded beans, and sweet cornbread. If a full meal sounds too heavy, Danky's has a solid sandwich menu, including the Hot Southern Mess, which slaps pulled pork, beef brisket, hot barbecue sauce, jalapeños, and onions on a bun. Wash it all down with a local beer served on tap at this hidden-gem bar and barbecue joint.