Best Romantic Restaurant

Quiet, intimate, and private, dining at Lon's at the Hermosa offers couples a chance to enjoy a romantic evening. Upon arrival, you immediately know you're somewhere special; the grounds of the Hermosa Inn offer large mesquite trees, a view of the mountains, and a candlelit garden. Dinner can happen near a fireplace outdoors or a tucked-away spot indoors. Some highlights on the menu include the Hermosa salad, the day boat scallops, and the halibut. There are also a healthy set of options for vegans and vegetarians. The sommelier can recommend special wine pairings from a selection of international choices. Dining at Lon's is more than just a date night, but an opportunity to have a magical, memorable, and of course, romantic evening. Just don't try to book last minute; make your reservation well in advance to make sure your night to remember goes smoothly.