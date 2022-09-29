Best Vegan Restaurant

Southern comfort food that's completely vegan? Yes, you heard that correctly. Green New American Vegetarian serves tasty fare — a classic burger, cheesesteak, and Buffalo wings — without using any meat. The menu is expansive and even meat-eaters won't argue about how the chili fries and burgers taste like the real deal. These "mock" meats are more than satisfying — herbivores and carnivores are both likely to revisit Green. Cap off your meal with the ice cream dessert called tSoynami, a mixture of unrefined sugar, coconut milk, and organic soy with flavors including peanut butter, mint, rocky road, and peach cobbler. It's a cliche, but at Green, you don't even miss the meat.