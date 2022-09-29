Best Vietnamese Restaurant

The Dhaba is the Valley's go-to place for Indian cuisine, a Tempe mainstay where you can find a wide range of delicious, family-style dishes. The name comes from traditional, modest roadside cafes on the subcontinent. But The Dhaba elevates it to something memorable. Even the basics are stylish. There are seven varieties of basmati and biryani rice dishes. The nine kinds of naan bread are amazing, especially the Kashmiri version, which incorporates pistachios and cashews. The rest of the menu is extensive, with lots of different curry dishes, paneers, saags, and appetizers. Upshot: You can live a long time and not get through the full menu. There's something for everyone and every dish is delicious. If you have a sensitive palate, and smoke comes out of your ears at the mere thought of a chili pepper, The Dhaba will let you pick your spice levels on a scale of one to 10. It's the kind of place to break naan with good friends or to load up on takeout for special events and savor the leftovers for days.