Best Vietnamese Restaurant

The first indication that Pho Thanh is the place to be is the packed parking lot. Wedge your car in wherever you can, and head inside. Through the doors, you'll be welcomed by a bustling room filled with tables of families sharing plates, friends slurping noodles from rich broth, and servers packaging food to go. Start your meal with an order of banh hoi chao tom, or ground shrimp skewered with a stick of sugarcane, served as deconstructed spring rolls. Soak rice paper shells in water until pliable enough to wrap around the shrimp, fresh veggies, and aromatic mint leaves. The best way to tackle the rest of the menu is by sharing. Bring a group and dig in to the best Vietnamese food you'll find in Phoenix.