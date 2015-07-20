Best pool party songs for the Phoenix summer heat

Since you may want to put the blazing sun to use once in a while and get a tan, here are 10 songs to jam out to while you’re in or around the pool.
10. ‘Feeling Alright’ by RebelutionOver the past few years, Rebelution have become one of the biggest reggae-rock bands around. While most of the band's songs would sound perfect from a lounge chair or a pool noodle, “Feeling Alright” is a song about just enjoying life and listening to music, which is exactly what chilling at the pool is all about. Actually, you could just throw on Rebelution’s "Courage to Grow" and hang out near the water for quite some time.
9. ‘Medicine’ by Cisco AdlerIt shouldn’t really be a surprise that one of Malibu’s favorite sons can make some good beach/pool music. More or less every album he’s ever touched has at least a few ideal summer tunes, and his 2012 effort, "Aloha," contained more than a few beachy classics. “Medicine” is all about reminiscing on how things used to be when you were younger and realizing that just because things are different, it doesn’t mean they’re any worse.
8. ‘Headlines’ by DrakeLounging at the pool is one of the easiest ways to feel like a baller, regardless of your actual financial situation. Whether it’s in your friend’s backyard, a cheap apartment complex or a hotel party, pools are great places to pretend you’re way richer and more successful than you really are without actually having to break the bank. “Headlines” is the perfect song for that mentality because just like you don’t really have that money, Drake won’t really be killing anyone, no matter how hyped up he gets. We know, we know.
7. ‘Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe’ by Kendrick LamarWhile the verses may be a tad bit aggressive for pool parties, the chorus is entirely too perfect to pass up for any summer get-together. Kendrick often does a great job of combining introspective lyrics with catchy hooks and beats, and the closest thing he’s ever done to a summer jam is a perfect example of that. Bonus points if you opt for the remix version that features Jay-Z, even if some of the best lines from the original have been left out.
6. ‘Island in the Sun’ by WeezerIf there’s one early-2000s rock song that’s perfect for the pool, it has to be Weezer’s 2001 jam. Sure, it’s not as chill or as “ballerific” as some of the other songs, but sometimes hanging at the pool isn’t all about being on top of your game. If you’re just kicking it at the pool with some friends and looking to turn your brain off, “Island in the Sun” is the perfect jam to just throw on and drift off.
5. ‘Nobody’s Perfect’ by J. Cole (feat. Missy Elliott)First of all, throwing this on when you’ve got your boo with you in the pool will do nothing but good things for the immediate future of your relationship. It’s not exactly a song about summer love, but it’s loosely related, and it keeps that chill vibe going for tanning, swimming or just generally hanging out near a body of water. Plus, that first verse is flawless poolside chilling material, even if you’re not in Barbados.
4. ‘Corona and Lime’ by ShwayzeThe Malibu-based rapper may not be working with Cisco Adler anymore, but that doesn’t mean the duo didn’t put together more than a few classic pool tunes before they parted ways. While most of the self-titled debut album (and the "Island in the Sun" album too, for that matter) makes for great poolside music, it’s easy to pick out one of the LP's two biggest hits (the other being “Buzzin’”) as the go-to song. Are you even really doing the whole pool thing correctly if you don’t have to force a slice of lime down the neck of a Corona?
3. ‘Ashes’ by PepperIf you ask us, “Ashes” may be the best white-boy reggae-rock song since Bradley Nowell died. It’s got the right smooth vibe, but it doesn’t stop rocking either. It’s not a song that requires too much thought, but it’s not as dumb as most songs put out by their contemporaries. Basically, it’s less wimpy than any 311 song and way smarter than any Slightly Stoopid tune (pun not intended). If it’s too mainstream for you, switch to the Expendables (the band, not the old dude action flicks), but don’t act like “Ashes” isn’t an amazing pool song.
‘Young Forever’ by Jay-ZOK, so this isn’t the best Jay-Z tune. Let’s just get that one out of the way. But it is the most relaxed, summer-friendly jam he’s ever put out. From the melodic chorus to the verses about wanting to live the good life forever, there’s not a single piece of this song that doesn’t belong near a pool. Young Hov had to sound tough and on point even when he was partying, but older Hov can let his guard down a little, because how’re you going to do better than a dude who’s got more money than he knows what to do with and is married to one of the biggest single names on the planet?
1. ‘Doin’ Time’ by SublimeYou can go ahead and listen to “Badfish” or “Santeria” or whatever else Sublime single makes you feel at home, but how many of those really center around taking it easy during the summer? If this isn’t on every “summer jams” playlist you throw together, you’re doing it wrong. Now go put some Sublime on and jump in the pool, this one doesn’t need any more explanation. It’s (probably) what Bradley would’ve wanted.
(This article originally appeared in 2015 and has been updated.)