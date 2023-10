Blake Shelton will play a concert in Phoenix next year. Here's what we know

Blake Shelton left the popular singing competition "The Voice" last year after 23 seasons. Now, we know what the country singer will be doing with some of his free time.Shelton announced the second leg of his "Back to the Honky Tonk" Tour presented by Kubota on Wednesday morning, and a concert in metro Phoenix is on the schedule.He'll appear at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on March 23, 2024. Supporting acts are country star Dustin Lynch and rising artist Emily Ann Roberts, who was a contestant on "The Voice."Tickets for the Glendale show will be available via an exclusive fan presale that runs from 10 a.m. Oct. 31 to 10 p.m. Nov. 2. Fans can sign up for the Exclusive Fan Presale on Shelton's website . The general on-sale will start at 10 a.m. on Nov. 3.The rest of the tour dates are:Feb. 22, Hershey, Penn., GIANT CenterFeb. 23, Detroit, Little Caesars ArenaFeb. 24, Milwaukee, Fiserv ForumFeb. 29, Lafayette, La, CAJUNDOMEMarch 1, Austin, Texas, Moody CenterMarch 2, Bossier City, La, Brookshire Grocery ArenaMarch 7, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, SaskTel CentreMarch 8, Edmonton, Alberta, Rogers PlaceMarch 9, Calgary, Alberta, Scotiabank SaddledomeMarch 14, Spokane, Wash., Spokane ArenaMarch 15, Tacoma, Wash., Tacoma DomeMarch 16, Portland, Ore., Moda CenterMarch 21, Fresno, Calif., Save Mart CenterMarch 22, Palm Springs, Calif., Acrisure ArenaMarch 23, Glendale, Ariz., Desert Diamond ArenaMarch 27, Moline, Ill., Vibrant Arena at The MARKMarch 29, Wichita, Kan., INTRUST Bank Arena