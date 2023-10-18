 Country singer Blake Shelton will perform in Phoenix in 2024 | Phoenix New Times
Country Music

Blake Shelton will play a concert in Phoenix next year. Here's what we know

The former "Voice" coach and country star is coming to Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale in March.
October 18, 2023
Platinum-certified country music superstar Blake Shelton.
Platinum-certified country music superstar Blake Shelton. Warner Bros. Nashville
Blake Shelton left the popular singing competition "The Voice" last year after 23 seasons. Now, we know what the country singer will be doing with some of his free time.

Shelton announced the second leg of his "Back to the Honky Tonk" Tour presented by Kubota on Wednesday morning, and a concert in metro Phoenix is on the schedule.

He'll appear at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on March 23, 2024. Supporting acts are country star Dustin Lynch and rising artist Emily Ann Roberts, who was a contestant on "The Voice."

Tickets for the Glendale show will be available via an exclusive fan presale that runs from 10 a.m. Oct. 31 to 10 p.m. Nov. 2. Fans can sign up for the Exclusive Fan Presale on Shelton's website. The general on-sale will start at 10 a.m. on Nov. 3.

The rest of the tour dates are:
Feb. 22, Hershey, Penn., GIANT Center
Feb. 23, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
Feb. 24, Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum
Feb. 29, Lafayette, La, CAJUNDOME
March 1, Austin, Texas, Moody Center
March 2, Bossier City, La, Brookshire Grocery Arena
March 7, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, SaskTel Centre
March 8, Edmonton, Alberta, Rogers Place
March 9, Calgary, Alberta, Scotiabank Saddledome
March 14, Spokane, Wash., Spokane Arena
March 15, Tacoma, Wash., Tacoma Dome
March 16, Portland, Ore., Moda Center
March 21, Fresno, Calif., Save Mart Center
March 22, Palm Springs, Calif., Acrisure Arena
March 23, Glendale, Ariz., Desert Diamond Arena
March 27, Moline, Ill., Vibrant Arena at The MARK
March 29, Wichita, Kan., INTRUST Bank Arena
