Fall Out Boy, Girls Rock! and Phoenix’s best concerts this weekend

Wavves
Friday, June 30
Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. 2nd Ave. Nathan Williams has come a long way from his early days playing at The Trunk Space, shouting over a malfunctioning amp to a sweaty and eager crowd. As the mastermind behind San Diego’s Wavves, the self-styled king of the beach has released a string of fun and frenetic albums. He taps into the snotty ferocity of punk and injects it with a heavy dollop of power pop, creating songs that are loud, tuneful and over before you know it. Hitting their stride with 2010's “King of the Beach and 2011's Life Sux, Wavves became inescapable for a while, collaborating with bands like Fucked Up and Best Coast, as well as showing up on a Big Boi track. Over the years the band's love of surf rock has become more prominent, adding a refreshing layer of Dick Dale-esque tremolo power to their arsenal. Wavves are still riding high with no signs of coming down from their crest. With Cloud Nothings and Ultra Q; 8 p.m., $25/$28 via ticketweb.com. Ashley Naftule
Logic
Friday, June 30
Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St.Logic fans of the Valley, your hip-hop hero is returning to town this week. The Grammy-nominated rapper is bringing College Park tour to downtown Phoenix in support of the 2023 album of the same name. His first release since parting ways with Def Jam Recording after a decade-long stint, the 17-track project is steeped in nostalgia, from song titles like “Clone Wars III” and lyrical themes exploring his formative years as a rapper to its ‘90s-style instrumental elements and production values. It also features Logic showing off the skills that make him one of the best rappers in the game: quick-witted lyricism, smooth flows and intricate wordplay. “College Park,” which hit No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 200 after its release, has been described as his “best album in years” and has earned some stellar streaming numbers (the track “Self Medication” has more than 12 million listens on Spotify). With Juicy J, C Dot Castro and Travis Stacey; 8 p.m., $38-$300 via livenation.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Fall Out Boy
Friday, June 30
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N 83rd Ave.For a band that got its start aping The Get Up Kids, Fall Out Boy have come a long way: arena tours, Billboard hits, even a “Teen Titans Go!” guest appearance. But after spending years pushing their sound into the outer rim of electropop, Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz and company are returning to their guyliner and bullet belt roots. For 2023’s “So Much (for) Stardust,” the band returns to original label Fueled by Ramen label and producer Neal Avron, who ran the boards on 2008's acclaimed “Folie a Deux.” Returning to one’s roots is a classic late-career move for any band; it yields mixed results for Fall Out Boy. It’s not as good as the old stuff but it has its moments. In this stage of the game, isn’t that the best that most bands can hope for? With Bring Me the Horizon, Royal and the Serpent, and Daisy Grenade; $49.50-$179.50 via livenation.com. Ashley Naftule
Girls Rock! Phoenix 2023 Summer Camp Showcase
Saturday, July 1
Walter Studios, 747 W. Roosevelt St.Step aside, boys: This one's dedicated to the ladies. Young ladies, to be specific. In 2007, a group from Portland, Oregon, decided to reach out and expand on a little idea they'd had for a while — a rock 'n' roll camp for girls. Recognizing that rock is too often a male-only pursuit, camps have sprung up across the country (and even internationally) with the idea of allowing girls to form bands, learn to play, and then perform live before an audience during a showcase concert. In 2016, Girls Rock! Phoenix hosted its first-ever summer camp — and brought down the house. Since then, legions of local girls have gotten a chance to shine onstage thanks to Girls Rock! Phoenix’s summer camps. This summer’s session will culminate with its showcase concert this weekend at Walter Studios when 10 bands featuring Girls Rock! students will perform. Girls about to rock, we salute you. 1 p.m., $10-$300 via seetickets.us. Phoenix New Times
Kelsea Ballerini
Saturday, July 1
Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St. When singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini steps on stage, her captivating country-pop enthralls audiences. Filled with catchy melodies, heartfelt lyrics and a polished production bridging the gap between traditional country and mainstream pop, her radio-friendly tunes feature sweet-sounding and expressive vocals, while her storytelling delves into themes of love, empowerment and personal experiences. With a knack for crafting relatable lyrics and infectious hooks, the Tennessee-born artist’s music has earned her three Grammy nominations, four chart-topping studio albums (the most recent being 2022’s “Subject to Change”) and legions of fans. They're the same one who will turn out in droves at Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix on Saturday evening for Ballerini's stop in the Valley. With Georgia Webster; 8 p.m., tickets are available on the secondary market. Benjamin Leatherman
Dinosaur Love
Sunday, July 2
The Rebel Lounge, 2303 E. Indian School Rd. For most people, dinosaur love is a phase they outgrow in childhood. Local musician Peter Kulikowski, though, isn’t most people. And the name of his one-man-band project, Dinosaur Love, says it all. He wears a huge green T-rex head when he takes the stage, singing songs about meteor strikes, dinosaurs in love, and why “Jurassic Park” really sucks. It’s the sort of gimmick that you might dismiss as a novelty act, but you’d be wrong to do so — Dinosaur Love is no joke. Kulikowski has evolved into becoming one of Phoenix’s most prolific and versatile songwriters. In addition to playing all the instruments on his albums, he also self-produces his work. Combining guitars with garage rock organ sounds and the influence of The Beach Boys, Dinosaur Love produces songs that can sound as huge as the extinct muses that inspired them. With Vintage Clothes and Phoenix Fleat Macket; 8 p.m., $12/$15 via seetickets.us. Ashley Naftule
Francine Reed
Sunday, July 2
The Nash, 110 E. Roosevelt St. Incomparable is a powerful word. It is often used disingenuously when describing musicians, but in the case of “The Incomparable Francine Reed,” her 2023 EP released by Fervor Records, it’s used perfectly and, to be quite honest, it’s a bit of an understatement. Longtime local music fans will at least be familiar with her name. She’s been a shining light in the terrific Valley jazz and blues scene since the 1970s. She’s also performed with the biggest of the big in those genres, as well as some of the most luminous names in rock ‘n’ roll and country music. She’s definitely incomparable. Reed has seen a few things, sung a lot of songs, and, more than anything, seems completely grateful for the opportunities that have come her way. In addition to working with Lyle Lovett, Reed’s discography includes appearances on recordings by Willie Nelson, Roy Orbison, Delbert McClinton, Jimmy Dawkins and local favorites Bob Corritore and Hans Olson. 3 p.m., $37-$45 via thenash.org. Tom Reardon