Memorial Day weekend 2024 in Phoenix: The best parties and events

If you’re into beats, bass and big-name DJs, local bars and clubs will host dance parties during the holiday weekend. Electronic dance music superstars like Autograf and Jauz will headline many events.
Daytime fun will also happen during MDW 2024, as pool parties will take place in Scottsdale, Tempe and elsewhere. Sunscreen? Optional. Dance moves? Mandatory. Hydration? Absolutely — preferably with something tropical.
Here’s your ultimate guide to one of the wildest, most unforgettable weekends in the Valley with all of the biggest Memorial Day weekend parties in Phoenix from May 24 to 27. Dive in, dance on and celebrate like there’s no Monday.