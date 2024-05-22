 Phoenix Memorial Day weekend events, parties, DJs and more | Phoenix New Times
Memorial Day weekend 2024 in Phoenix: The best parties and events

Three days of drinks, DJs and dancing are on tap during MDW 2024.
May 22, 2024
Celebrating Memorial Day weekend at Maya in Scottsdale.
Celebrating Memorial Day weekend at Maya in Scottsdale. Benjamin Leatherman

Memorial Day weekend in Phoenix is going to be filled with three days of activities and adventures, particularly on the nightlife tip.

If you’re into beats, bass and big-name DJs, local bars and clubs will host dance parties during the holiday weekend. Electronic dance music superstars like Autograf and Jauz will headline many events.

Daytime fun will also happen during MDW 2024, as pool parties will take place in Scottsdale, Tempe and elsewhere. Sunscreen? Optional. Dance moves? Mandatory. Hydration? Absolutely — preferably with something tropical.

Here’s your ultimate guide to one of the wildest, most unforgettable weekends in the Valley with all of the biggest Memorial Day weekend parties in Phoenix from May 24 to 27. Dive in, dance on and celebrate like there’s no Monday.

Alibi Rooftop Lounge

108 E. University Drive, Tempe
This outdoor oasis atop the Canopy by Hilton Tempe Downtown will host pool parties during Memorial Day weekend, starting with its Night Glow event on Friday from 9 p.m. to midnight. Local DJs will perform and black light attire is recommended. Admission is free. Return on Saturday afternoon for the I Love the ’90s pool party from noon to 5 p.m. Both the vibes and music will be retro at the 21-and-over affair. Tickets are $20.

Almost Famous

7419 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale
The EDM duo of Jake Carpenter and Louis Kha, better known as Autograf, will serve up electro-pop, deep house and indie dance sounds during their gig at Almost Famous on Friday night. Expect to hear tracks from their sophomore album, 2023’s “Affirmations,” and other recent work. Doors are at 10:15 p.m. and tickets are $25.

Boycott Bar

4301 N. Seventh Ave.
The property currently housing Boycott Bar, a site that has hosted various LGBTQ bars over the decades, has witnessed many wild Memorial Day weekends. This year, it's hosting a '90s theme party on Saturday with DJs spinning tunes from throughout the decade. Era-appropriate fashion is requested and themed cocktails and drink specials will be available. Admission is free and the party starts at 9 p.m. Call 602-000-0000 for more details.

Cobra Arcade Bar

801 N. Second St.
Cobra will host the Super Sundays Memorial Day weekend Latin party on May 26. Beats will be provided by E. Garcia, DJ Rambo, DJ Aone and DJ Juju. Hours are from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. No cover. Call 602-595-5873.

Gila River Resorts & Casinos — Wild Horse Pass

5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd., Chandler
Cheat Codes — the DJ trio of Kevin Ford, Trevor Dahl and Matthew Russell — will unleash waves of pulsating beats when they perform during the Oasis Pool Party on Saturday evening. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for VIP ticketholders and 6 p.m. for everyone else. General admission is $59 and VIP tickets are $159 and include a souvenir badge, three drink tickets, a separate entrance and access to a private seating area and bar.
click to enlarge
The pool at Lylo Swim Club.
Chris Malloy

Lylo Swim Club

400 W. Camelback Road
This mid-century poolside bar at the Rise Uptown Hotel will offer cocktails, an all-day menu and DJ sets from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. Daybed and lounger rentals are available. Call 480-536-8899 for more info.

Maya

7333 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale
Bangers will be on tap when Maya in Scottsdale hosts a pair of high-profile DJs during its Memorial Day weekend pool parties. First up is DJ Snake, the French-born producer behind such party anthems as "Turn Down for What" and "Lean On," who is scheduled to perform on Sunday. Tickets are $95. DJ Pauly D of "Jersey Shore" fame will then drop beats poolside on Monday afternoon. General admission is $32. Both events are 21-plus. Gates open each day.

Skysill Rooftop Lounge

11 E. Seventh St., Tempe
This rooftop destination at the Westin Tempe Hotel will offer a Memorial Day weekend kickoff on Friday afternoon. A DJ will provide the soundtrack and drink specials will be offered. Hours are from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 and include a complimentary cocktail.

Sunbar

24 W. Fifth St., Tempe
Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the club, superstar DJ/producer Jauz (pronounced “Jaws”) will take over this Tempe nightspot on Sunday evening. The bass-slinging EDM will be in the mix inside Sunbar’s main room. Doors open at 9 p.m. General admission tickets are $42.

Thunderbird Lounge

710 W. Montecito Ave.
Set sail on the smooth seas of soft rock while starting off your Memorial Day weekend when Ship Happens: The Ultimate Yacht Rock Experience cruises into Thunderbird Lounge on Friday night. The six-person ensemble will cover a variety of tunes from the ‘70s and ‘80s, including songs from Toto, Christopher Cross, The Doobie Brothers and Boz Scaggs. Top-siders are optional. They’ll raise anchor at 9 p.m. Admission is free.
click to enlarge
Party harder, faster and stronger at Thundercat Lounge with One More Time.
Ticketweb

Thundercat Lounge

747 W. Van Buren St.
Party like it's 1997 when Daft Punk tribute act One More Time re-creates the feel of one of the legendary costumed EDM duo’s gigs inside Thundercat Lounge on Friday. The robot rock starts at 9 p.m. Admission is $20 in advance and $25 the night of the gig.

Walter Where?House

702 N. 21st Ave.
British-born house and techno godfather John Digweed, a legendary figure in the EDW world, will start off Memorial Day weekend on Friday night at Walter Where?House. Hoody Hoo opens the evening. The gig is from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets are $26 in advance and $28 at the door.

W Scottsdale

7277 E. Camelback Rd., Scottsdale
Three straight days of high-style MDW pool parties will take place on the hotel’s second-floor WET Deck from Friday to Sunday. DJs will drop beats each day and bottle service and cabana rentals will be available. Admission starts at $50 for non-hotel guests. Text 602-405-0099 or e-mail [email protected] for more details.
