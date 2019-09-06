The 12 Best Concerts in Phoenix This Week

Up for seeing a show? Over the next seven nights, you can check out gigs by legendary names like Brian Wilson and Black Flag, as well as such tastemaking artists as Jay Som, Bleached, and Charlie Mumbles.

Other notable concerts happening in the Valley from Friday, September 6, to Thursday, September 12, include performances by John Mayer, Greensky Bluegrass, The Iron Maidens, Tab Benoit, and Explosions in the Sky.

Details about each of these shows can be found below in our list of the best concerts happening around town during the next seven nights. And for even more live music happening in our area, hit up Phoenix New Times' online concert calendar.

EXPAND The legendary Brian Wilson. Brian Bowen Smith

Brian Wilson and The Zombies

Friday, September 6

Comerica Theatre



The mastermind behind The Beach Boys has spent the last three years putting his most significant work to rest. Brian Wilson's Pet Sounds 50th Anniversary World Tour saw him play over 150 shows. While he may not be doing Pet Sounds anymore, he's still perfectly keen to stay on the road with The Something Great From '68 and More Tour. He joins The Zombies at Comerica Theatre on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $49.50 to $125. Douglas Markowitz

Pickin' and grinnin' with Greensky Bluegrass. J. VanBuhler

Greensky Bluegrass

Friday, September 6

The Van Buren

Greensky Bluegrass formed in 2000 when Michael Bont, Dave Bruzza, and Paul Hoffman learned to play the mandolin, banjo, and acoustic guitar together. "The band started out as people having fun playing music. All these years later, we're still having fun playing music," says member Anders Beck. "[My bandmates] got into bluegrass backdoor. They liked the Grateful Dead, and then they learned Jerry Garcia played bluegrass. All of a sudden that gets you into Bill Monroe, and the next thing you know, the only thing you're listening to is Ralph Stanley."

Though Greensky Bluegrass play an old-timey brand of music, they found a way to attract modern listeners. "Cover songs are a way for us to connect with the audience. You can lure in an audience when there's common ground. You like Prince or Michael Jackson? So do we. Then those new fans will listen to your original music." And they’ll be listening when they take the stage at The Van Buren on Friday night. Andy Frasco and the U.N. will open the 8 p.m. show. Tickets are $27 to $30. David Rolland



EXPAND The members of Bleached won't be defined by their gender. Nicole Anne Robbins

Bleached

Saturday, September 7

Valley Bar

One of the bands leading the charge in today’s indie rock scene with their monster buzz and killer sound are Bleached. Sisters Jennifer and Jessica Clavin are responsible for the band's unique take on classic pop-rock. Their sound is rounded out with some toothy punk-rock elements and a healthy dose of Phil Spector-informed production touches. Catch them in concert on Saturday night at Valley Bar. The Paranoyds and Audrey Heartburn will open the 7 p.m. gig. Tickets are $18. David Bader

EXPAND The members of Band of Skulls. So Recordings

Band of Skulls

Saturday, September 7

Crescent Ballroom

It's tempting to say Band of Skulls could be the biggest thing launched out of Southampton, England, since the Titanic, but surely they're hoping their career goes better than that. It’s been all good during their first decade. Like The White Stripes and many others before them, if they're not attacking their instruments at eardrum-rupturing levels, then the group are relaxing in soothing acoustic interludes. They are scheduled to perform on Saturday night at the Crescent Ballroom. Demob Happy open the evening, which starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25. Chris Gray

EXPAND Avant-metal act Sunn O))). Stateside Presents

Sunn O)))

Saturday, September 7

Mesa Arts Center

When it comes to avant-metal pedigree, few can match Seattle drone duo Sunn O))). With the meticulousness of classical, the steely heft of a cult, and the immediacy of a religious experience, Sunn O))) build soundscapes that feel like passing through a black hole. Where other heady metal acts bludgeon, Sunn O))) slither with grace, making punishing noise seem elegant, ineffably beautiful.

While most thought their best efforts were behind them, Sunn O))), with the help of infamous producer Steve Albini (Big Black, Shellac), have re-emerged tauter and more affecting than ever. Sunn O))) were originally scheduled to perform on Saturday night up at Arcosanti in Mayer, but will now be performing at Mesa Arts Center. Papa M and B I G | B R A V E will open the show, which begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45. Jonathan Patrick

EXPAND The Iron Maidens Alex Solca

The Iron Maidens

Saturday, September 7

Marquee Theatre in Tempe



All-female tribute bands are a dime a dozen these days, but the Iron Maidens have toured the world and become a global phenomenon. Led by vocalist "Bruce Chickinson," this is the rare tribute act that are worth going out of your way to see live, which you can do at the band's performance at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe on Saturday night. The show begins at 6 p.m. and fellow tribute acts like W.A.Z.P., I Don't Know, The Jack and Scott Rowe's Alice Cooper Tribute will open. General admission is $20 and balcony tickets are $29 to $42. Jason Roche

John Mayer in concert. Kelsee Becker

John Mayer

Tuesday, September 10

Talking Stick Resort Arena



This might surprise you, but there was a time when John Mayer was simply a talented guitarist, a pretty good singer-songwriter, and an affable enough guy whose personal life was either very well kept or simply close to nonexistent. Regardless of your opinion of him, it’s hard to deny his musical chops. His voice has that sort of scratchy, soothing quality that appeals to both the rock and pop crowd. He’s good-looking enough to appeal to women, but not so much as to threaten their boyfriends and husbands. And by the way, he’s one of the most underrated guitarists of his era, a dude who’s just as comfortable strumming a pop tune like “Your Body is a Wonderland” as he is covering some old-school Stevie Ray Vaughan. Mayer’s concert at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Tuesday, September 10, starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at 7:30 p.m. Clint Hale

Black Flag

Tuesday, September 10

Marquee Theatre



Okay, so, the legendary Black Flag are coming to the Valley (specifically to the Marquee in Tempe), but it should be fully noted that this is the “diet” version of Black Flag. The group won’t have all of their original members. That means no Henry Rollins, Keith Morris, Raymond Pettibon, or even Chuck Dukowski. These days, Black Flag (which is currently on their third reunion) consist of founder Greg Ginn, vocalist Mike Vallely, bassist Tyler Smith, and drummer Isaias Gil. Ginn can still go, despite being 65 years old. Plus, it’s Black Flag, so it’s worth a look unless you think anyone other than Rollins singing “TV Party” or “Six Pack” is sacrilege. The Linecutters open the show, which gets going at 7 p.m. General admission is $25 and balcony tickets are $45 to $55. Rachel Watts

EXPAND Blues guitarist Tab Benoit. Rueben Williams

Tab Benoit

Tuesday, September 10, and Wednesday, September 11

The Rhythm Room

Guitarist Tab Benoit grew up in Baton Rouge and graduated from high school in New Orleans, and his style of Delta-blues-meets-roots is as authentic to the city’s character as his thick Cajun patois. He’s the type of guitar player that can start a party by himself, with a flashy, bluesy, percussive style of playing that practically demands audience members get out of their seats and start moving. As a result, through almost 20 albums spanning nearly two decades, he’s one of the city’s most important music exports of note. The Rhythm Room is the perfect place to get down to Benoit’s offerings — a small and powerful room that will allow the crowd to get up close and personal with the guitarist. His performances at the legendary local venue on Tuesday, September 10, and Wednesday, September 11, start at 8 p.m. each night and tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door. Blues-rocker Eric Johanson opens both gigs. David Accomazzo

EXPAND Melina Duterte, a.k.a. Jay Som. Lindsey Byrnes

Jay Som

Wednesday, September 11

The Rebel Lounge



Jay Som’s music is often allocated to the “bedroom pop” genre. But there’s a much more analog-driven approach to her songs in comparison to the likes of bonafide DIY artists like Clairo or Rex Orange County. Throughout most of her work, Jay Som has shown the ability to subvert genre expectations and the labels placed on her. It’s diminutive to call her work bedroom pop because it’s a polyamorous marriage of sounds and influences. Jay Som, whose real name is Melina Duterte, said that Carly Rae Jepsen, Tame Impala, and Ya La Tengo all inspired the work. Only an artist like Jay Som could throw those sounds into a blender and come out with a consistent, self-driven project. She will be at The Rebel Lounge on Wednesday, September 11, along with Boy Scouts and Affectionately. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $13 in advance, $15 at the door. Tanner Stechnij

The members of instrumental rock band Explosions in the Sky. Nasty Little Man

Explosions in the Sky

Wednesday, September 11

Mesa Arts Center

Yes, we're well aware of the awkwardness of recommending a band called Explosions in the Sky on the anniversary of 9/11, but the fact that the instrumental rock band's live show is so compelling (and has absolutely nothing to do with the tragedy) should hopefully nullify that unfortunate coincidence. For the last 13 years, the quartet has been creating a kind of anthemic, instrumental guitar rock that sparkles with impressionistic melodies building to a cathartic apex, not unlike a classical composition with movements and the establishment of emotional intensity and release.

The band's music has appeared on numerous television programs and films, notably Friday Night Lights, The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, and Capitalism: A Love Story. The outfit's dynamic live shows are a sensory feast of light and sound wherein all the musicians weave together resonating leads with scintillating drones, textures, and hypnotic rhythms. Experience it for yourself at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, when they play Mesa Arts Center. Tickets are $30. Tom Murphy

Charlie Mumbles

Thursday, September 12

Valley Bar