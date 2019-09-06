The 12 Best Concerts in Phoenix This Week

Up for seeing a show? Over the next seven nights, you can check out gigs by legendary names like Brian Wilson and Black Flag, as well as such tastemaking artists as Jay Som, Bleached, and Charlie Mumbles.
Other notable concerts happening in the Valley from Friday, September 6, to Thursday, September 12, include performances by John Mayer, Greensky Bluegrass, The Iron Maidens, Tab Benoit, and Explosions in the Sky.
Details about each of these shows can be found below in our list of the best concerts happening around town during the next seven nights. And for even more live music happening in our area, hit up Phoenix New Times' online concert calendar.
Brian Wilson and The Zombies
Friday, September 6
Comerica Theatre
The mastermind behind The Beach Boys has spent the last three years putting his most significant work to rest. Brian Wilson's Pet Sounds 50th Anniversary World Tour saw him play over 150 shows. While he may not be doing Pet Sounds anymore, he's still perfectly keen to stay on the road with The Something Great From '68 and More Tour. He joins The Zombies at Comerica Theatre on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $49.50 to $125. Douglas Markowitz
Greensky Bluegrass
Friday, September 6
The Van Buren
Greensky Bluegrass formed in 2000 when Michael Bont, Dave Bruzza, and Paul Hoffman learned to play the mandolin, banjo, and acoustic guitar together. "The band started out as people having fun playing music. All these years later, we're still having fun playing music," says member Anders Beck. "[My bandmates] got into bluegrass backdoor. They liked the Grateful Dead, and then they learned Jerry Garcia played bluegrass. All of a sudden that gets you into Bill Monroe, and the next thing you know, the only thing you're listening to is Ralph Stanley."
Though Greensky Bluegrass
Bleached
Saturday, September 7
Valley Bar
One of the bands leading the charge in today’s indie rock scene with their monster buzz and killer sound are Bleached. Sisters Jennifer and Jessica Clavin are responsible for the band's unique take on classic pop-rock. Their sound is rounded out with some toothy punk-rock elements and a healthy dose of Phil Spector-informed production touches. Catch them in concert on Saturday night at Valley Bar. The
Band of Skulls
Saturday, September 7
Crescent Ballroom
It's tempting to say Band of Skulls could be the biggest thing launched out of Southampton, England, since the Titanic, but surely they're hoping their career goes better than that. It’s been all good during their first decade. Like The White Stripes and many others before them, if they're not attacking their instruments at eardrum-rupturing levels, then the group are relaxing in soothing acoustic interludes. They are scheduled to perform on Saturday night at the Crescent Ballroom. Demob Happy open the evening, which starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25. Chris Gray
Sunn O)))
Saturday, September 7
Mesa Arts Center
When it comes to avant-metal pedigree, few can match Seattle drone duo Sunn O))). With the meticulousness of classical, the steely heft of a cult, and the immediacy of
While most thought their best efforts were behind them, Sunn O))), with the help of infamous producer Steve Albini (Big Black, Shellac), have re-emerged tauter and more affecting than ever. Sunn O))) were originally scheduled to perform on Saturday night up at Arcosanti in Mayer, but will now be performing at Mesa Arts Center. Papa M and B I G | B R A V E will open the show, which begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45. Jonathan Patrick
The Iron Maidens
Saturday, September 7
Marquee Theatre in Tempe
All-female tribute bands are a dime a dozen these days, but the Iron Maidens have toured the world and become a global phenomenon. Led by vocalist "Bruce Chickinson," this is the rare tribute act that
John Mayer
Tuesday, September 10
Talking Stick Resort Arena
This might surprise you, but there was a time when John Mayer was simply a talented guitarist, a pretty good singer-songwriter, and an affable enough guy whose personal life was either very well kept or simply close to nonexistent. Regardless of your opinion of him, it’s hard to deny his musical chops. His voice has that sort of scratchy, soothing quality that appeals to both the rock and pop crowd. He’s good-looking enough to appeal to women, but not so much as to threaten their boyfriends and husbands. And by the way, he’s one of the most underrated guitarists of his era, a dude who’s just as comfortable strumming a pop tune like “Your Body is a Wonderland” as he is covering some old-school Stevie Ray Vaughan. Mayer’s concert at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Tuesday, September 10, starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at 7:30 p.m. Clint Hale
Black Flag
Tuesday, September 10
Marquee Theatre
Okay, so, the legendary Black Flag
Tab Benoit
Tuesday, September 10, and Wednesday, September 11
The Rhythm Room
Guitarist Tab Benoit grew up in Baton Rouge and graduated from high school in New Orleans, and his style of Delta-blues-meets-roots is as authentic to the city’s character as his thick Cajun patois. He’s the type of guitar player that can start a party by himself, with a flashy, bluesy, percussive style of playing that practically demands audience members get out of their seats and start moving. As a result, through almost 20 albums spanning nearly two decades, he’s one of the city’s most important music exports of note. The Rhythm Room is the perfect place to get down to Benoit’s offerings — a small and powerful room that will allow the crowd to get up close and personal with the guitarist. His performances at the legendary local venue on Tuesday, September 10, and Wednesday, September 11, start at 8 p.m. each night and tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door. Blues-rocker Eric Johanson opens both gigs. David Accomazzo
Jay Som
Wednesday, September 11
The Rebel Lounge
Jay Som’s music is often allocated to the “bedroom pop” genre. But there’s a much more analog-driven approach to her songs in comparison to the likes of bonafide DIY artists like Clairo or Rex Orange County. Throughout most of her work, Jay Som has shown the ability to subvert genre expectations and the labels placed on her. It’s diminutive to call her work bedroom pop because it’s a polyamorous marriage of sounds and influences. Jay Som, whose real name is Melina Duterte, said that Carly Rae Jepsen, Tame Impala, and Ya La Tengo all inspired the work. Only an artist like Jay Som could throw those sounds into a blender and come out with a consistent, self-driven project. She will be at The Rebel Lounge on Wednesday, September 11, along with Boy Scouts and Affectionately. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $13 in advance, $15 at the door. Tanner Stechnij
Explosions in the Sky
Wednesday, September 11
Mesa Arts Center
Yes, we're well aware of the awkwardness of recommending a band called Explosions in the Sky on the anniversary of 9/11, but the fact that the instrumental rock band's live show is so compelling (and has absolutely nothing to do with the tragedy) should hopefully nullify that unfortunate coincidence. For the last 13 years, the quartet has been creating a kind of anthemic, instrumental guitar rock that sparkles with impressionistic melodies building to a cathartic apex, not unlike a classical composition with movements and the establishment of emotional intensity and release.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The band's music has appeared on numerous television programs and films, notably Friday Night Lights, The Diving Bell
Charlie Mumbles
Thursday, September 12
Valley Bar
It’s no secret that Phoenix’s hip-hop scene is thriving with underground DJs and rappers making their moves. Phoenix-native DJ and producer Charlie Mumbles is one of them, becoming one of Arizona’s most sought-out music producers with his indie, underground beats. The founder and manager of music label Chop Records
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!