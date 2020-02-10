Here's How To Get Tickets to Rage Against the Machine

Rage Against the Machine are headlining Coachella in April. But before they take the stage in Indio, California, they'll play Phoenix.

As we suspected back in November, the Los Angeles rock quartet, which include Zack de la Rocha, Tom Morello, Brad Wilk, and Tim Commerford, will play in the Valley on Monday, March 30, for the first time since 2011. Run the Jewels will open. We now know where they'll be and how you can get tickets.

The Evil Empire band will be performing at Gila River Arena in Glendale. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, February 13, at 11 a.m. in Phoenix through Ticketmaster's website.

If the reaction to the initial announcement in November was any indication, this reunion show will be one of the biggest shows of the year, so we wish you good luck getting tickets for the show. We will keep you posted on any details as soon as we learn them.