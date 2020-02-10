 


Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

Phoenix, you're going to see these guys in March.EXPAND
Phoenix, you're going to see these guys in March.
Penner/Wikimedia Commons

Here's How To Get Tickets to Rage Against the Machine

Jason Keil | February 10, 2020 | 1:34pm
Rage Against the Machine are headlining Coachella in April. But before they take the stage in Indio, California, they'll play Phoenix.

As we suspected back in November, the Los Angeles rock quartet, which include Zack de la Rocha, Tom Morello, Brad Wilk, and Tim Commerford, will play in the Valley on Monday, March 30, for the first time since 2011. Run the Jewels will open. We now know where they'll be and how you can get tickets.

The Evil Empire band will be performing at Gila River Arena in Glendale. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, February 13, at 11 a.m. in Phoenix through Ticketmaster's website.

If the reaction to the initial announcement in November was any indication, this reunion show will be one of the biggest shows of the year, so we wish you good luck getting tickets for the show. We will keep you posted on any details as soon as we learn them.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

