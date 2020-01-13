 


Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Volbeat are coming to Tempe in April.
Volbeat are coming to Tempe in April.
Bill Ebbesen [CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)]

Volbeat Are Headlining UFEST 2020

Jason Keil | January 13, 2020 | 8:00am
AA

Local rock station 98KUPD has put together quite a stellar lineup for UFEST 2020, its annual music festival.

Volbeat, Clutch, and Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals (performing a Pantera set) are the headliners for the rock event taking place in Big Surf Waterpark, located at 1500 North McClintock Drive in Tempe, on Saturday, April 4. Fire From The Gods and The Picturebooks will also play among the water slides, beer, liquor, food vendors, classic video games, and meet-and-greets, with more bands to be announced. (Full disclosure: Phoenix New Times is co-presenting the event.)

“Growing up in Arizona in the ‘80s, I can remember all the big rock bands coming through town and playing at Big Surf,” says 98KUPD Brand and Content Director Larry McFeelie in a statement. “Rockers like Tesla, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and even Pink Floyd have performed at the waterpark. So, why not bring UFEST and some current day rock acts to Big Surf!?! The weather will be perfect, the drinks will be flowing, and the music will be loud! Sounds like a good UFEST to me.”

And the price is pretty nice too. Tickets for the festival start at $39 (plus fees), with $1 from each ticket benefiting the United Phoenix Firefighters Charities. There are also VIP packages available. The $175 ticket includes three alcoholic drinks, dinner, luxury bathrooms, and a private entrance and stage viewing area. For $100 more, you get an autographed poster, a commemorative laminate, and can watch a band from a side-stage viewing area (that's a Benjamin for each band).

The doors open at 1 p.m. with the music starting at 3 p.m. You can get general admission tickets at your nearest Zia Records or visit KUPD's website.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

Remind Me Later >