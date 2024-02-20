 21 photos from the 38th annual Arizona Gay Rodeo in Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Photos

Bulls, queens and cowboys, oh my! 21 photos from the Arizona Gay Rodeo

From steer riding to putting undies on goats, the long-running event offered a weekend full of fun.
February 20, 2024
A rider keeps his balance seconds before being thrown off the bull named Banana Boat during Arizona Gay Rodeo on Sunday.
A rider keeps his balance seconds before being thrown off the bull named Banana Boat during Arizona Gay Rodeo on Sunday. Kevin Hurley
Share this:
A rodeo, but make it gay.

That’s how the weekend unfolded for the 38th annual Arizona Gay Rodeo, which took place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Corona Ranch and Rodeo Grounds in Laveen. Hundreds of participants and fans spent the weekend enjoying a dozen events, from bull and steer riding to barrel racing and team roping.

The make it gay part? Steer decorating, wild drag race and goat dressing competitions. Entertainment that included drag shows, dancers and Wrestle Drag certainly didn’t hurt, either.

The pavilion next to the arena was stocked full of vendors selling blankets, Western hats, candles and haircuts. as well as signature collectors hoping to get an abortion access ballot measure before voters in November.
click to enlarge Drag queen at Arizona Gay Rodeo
A drag queen performs between Wrestle Drag matches on Sunday at the Arizona Gay Rodeo.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Wrestler at Arizona Gay Rodeo
A wrestler flexes while his opponent lies on the mat during a Wrestle Drag match.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Rodeo royalty at the Arizona Gay Rodeo
Miss Colorado Gay Rodeo Association 2024 and Miss Nevada Gay Rodeo Association 2024 pose with rodeo attendees.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge A cowboy at Arizona Gay Rodeo
A cowboy competes in the chute dogging event.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Cowboy thrown from steer
A rider gets bucked off during the steer riding event.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Niko Burke-farrar tries on cowboy hat
Rodeo attendee Niko Burke-farrar tries on a cowboy hat made by Alberly Handmade Hats.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Wrestlers at Arizona Gay Rodeo
Wrestlers compete during a Wrestle Drag match on Sunday.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Phoenix drag queen Pussy LeHoot
Phoenix drag queen Pussy LeHoot was among the entertainers on Sunday at the Arizona Gay Rodeo.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Drag entertainer Miss Evita Peroxide
Miss Evita Peroxide watches rodeo events alongside the cowboys.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge A cowboy on horseback
A cowboy competes in the pole bending event.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge An attendee at Arizona Gay Rodeo
A rodeo attendee waits in line to order a drink.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Cowboys on horseback with flags
Flags are carried by cowboys on horseback during the grand entry on Sunday.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Cowboy at Arizona Gay Rodeo
A cowboy competes in the team roping event.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Attendee at Arizona Gay Rodeo
A rodeo attendee watches events in the arena on Sunday.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Cowboy with lasso at Arizona Gay Rodeo
A cowboy competes in the team roping rodeo event.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Steer rider in drag
A steer rider twirls for the crowd before the Wild Drag Race on Sunday.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
A rider is helped after a tough fall from a bull.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Man riding steer at Arizona Gay Rodeo
A rider keeps his balance during the steer riding event.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Drag queen Evita Peroxide
Evita Peroxide and her goat dressing partner run to the finish line during the goat dressing event on Sunday.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge A Wrestle Drag participant
A Wrestle Drag participant tips his hat to the crowd before a match on Sunday.
Kevin Hurley
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Cactus League returns with World Series foes, big-league tourist dollars

Sports

Cactus League returns with World Series foes, big-league tourist dollars

By TJ L'Heureux
Faith leaders call out racial disparities in pay for Sky Harbor workers

Labor

Faith leaders call out racial disparities in pay for Sky Harbor workers

By TJ L'Heureux
Casa Grande man gets 4 life sentences for butchering his family

Crime

Casa Grande man gets 4 life sentences for butchering his family

By Stephen Lemons
Arizona Republicans want to save horny kids from the internet

Politics

Arizona Republicans want to save horny kids from the internet

By Stephen Lemons
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation