Bulls, queens and cowboys, oh my! 21 photos from the Arizona Gay Rodeo

[
{
"name": "Editor Picks",
"component": "16759093",
"insertPoint": "4",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "1"
},{
"name": "Inline Links",
"component": "17980324",
"insertPoint": "8th",
"startingPoint": 8,
"requiredCountToDisplay": "7",
"maxInsertions": 25
},{
"name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Combo - Inline Content",
"component": "16759092",
"insertPoint": "8th",
"startingPoint": 8,
"requiredCountToDisplay": "7",
"maxInsertions": 25
},{
"name": "Inline Links",
"component": "17980324",
"insertPoint": "8th",
"startingPoint": 12,
"requiredCountToDisplay": "11",
"maxInsertions": 24
},{
"name": "Air - Leaderboard Tower - Combo - Inline Content",
"component": "16759094",
"insertPoint": "8th",
"startingPoint": 12,
"requiredCountToDisplay": "11",
"maxInsertions": 24
}
]
A rodeo, but make it gay.
That’s how the weekend unfolded for the 38th annual Arizona Gay Rodeo, which took place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Corona Ranch and Rodeo Grounds in Laveen. Hundreds of participants and fans spent the weekend enjoying a dozen events, from bull and steer riding to barrel racing and team roping.
The make it gay part? Steer decorating, wild drag race and goat dressing competitions. Entertainment that included drag shows, dancers and Wrestle Drag certainly didn’t hurt, either.
The pavilion next to the arena was stocked full of vendors selling blankets, Western hats, candles and haircuts. as well as signature collectors hoping to get an abortion access ballot measure
before voters in November.
click to enlarge
A drag queen performs between Wrestle Drag matches on Sunday at the Arizona Gay Rodeo.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
A wrestler flexes while his opponent lies on the mat during a Wrestle Drag match.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Miss Colorado Gay Rodeo Association 2024 and Miss Nevada Gay Rodeo Association 2024 pose with rodeo attendees.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
A cowboy competes in the chute dogging event.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
A rider gets bucked off during the steer riding event.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Rodeo attendee Niko Burke-farrar tries on a cowboy hat made by Alberly Handmade Hats.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Wrestlers compete during a Wrestle Drag match on Sunday.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Phoenix drag queen Pussy LeHoot was among the entertainers on Sunday at the Arizona Gay Rodeo.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Miss Evita Peroxide watches rodeo events alongside the cowboys.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
A cowboy competes in the pole bending event.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
A rodeo attendee waits in line to order a drink.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Flags are carried by cowboys on horseback during the grand entry on Sunday.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
A cowboy competes in the team roping event.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
A rodeo attendee watches events in the arena on Sunday.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
A cowboy competes in the team roping rodeo event.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
A steer rider twirls for the crowd before the Wild Drag Race on Sunday.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
A rider is helped after a tough fall from a bull.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
A rider keeps his balance during the steer riding event.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Evita Peroxide and her goat dressing partner run to the finish line during the goat dressing event on Sunday.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
A Wrestle Drag participant tips his hat to the crowd before a match on Sunday.
Kevin Hurley
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE...
Since we started New Times
, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.