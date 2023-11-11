Photos: Polo championships bring ‘social safari’ to Scottsdale

In July, Reddit user notajazzmusician asked ChatGPT
to describe various parts of metro Phoenix. The fiery AI had the following to say about Scottsdale: “Home to affluent Botox enthusiasts, Scottsdale is also the place where no one ever admits their age, and their dogs’ breeders are more popular topics than world politics.”
As evidenced by the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships on Nov. 4, ChatGPT has a penchant for accuracy.
Held at WestWorld of Scottsdale, the event was a convergence of affluence, fashion and dogs that was both entertaining and borderline cringey.
Last year, some 12,144 fans turned out for the event, and this year was no different. Big white-top tents were packed with patrons who sipped champagne while feasting on hors d'oeuvres from Maple & Ash
. The Million Dollar Mingle lounge and several others were stuffed to the gills, featuring vendor booths for Botox and tooth jewelry as well as a dizzying array of luxury cars parked on the grass.
Four polo matches also took place throughout the day. But in truth, sport was secondary to the pomp and circumstance of the event.
The day was capped off with a dance party under the stars featuring Grammy-nominated electro-funk duo Chromeo.
"One day, we will look back on the amazing Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships, and history will show just what a contribution this ownership group and event have made to the world of polo," said Wales Polo Team player Ricky Cooper. “It is simply the best polo event in the world, pure unrivaled entertainment, a diverse and compelling social safari that brings together so much action into one day of power-packed polo promotion."
Polo fans spent the day popping bottles of champagne and occasionally cheering on the players.
O'Hara Shipe
One of the world's oldest known team sports, polo is played with eight players on horseback.
O'Hara Shipe
The objective of polo is to score using a long-handled wooden mallet to hit a small hard ball through the opposing team's goal.
O'Hara Shipe
A pair of horses are walked to their stables following a match.
O'Hara Shipe
Shoveling horse manure isn't one of the more glamorous parts of a polo match, but the players took it in stride.
O'Hara Shipe
Lamborghinis, Maseratis, Mustangs and meticulously curated menswear all were on display.
O'Hara Shipe
Some approached their polo fashion with a hint of camp. But don't be fooled by the fastener. This fan was decked out in head-to-toe couture.
O'Hara Shipe
A model for the "World's Longest Fashion Show," one of days' many fun events, showed off polo-appropriate fashion.
O'Hara Shipe
Classic red lips and ornate headwear were standard fashion choices for attendees.
O'Hara Shipe
Diamonds may be a girl's best friend, but a small dog was this attendee's best accessory.
O'Hara Shipe
A Victorian-inspired outfit didn't provide much in the way of keeping this pup cool, but she put on a smile anyway.
O'Hara Shipe
Scottsdale's Lugari Pet Salon showed off some colorful canine designs.
O'Hara Shipe
Hopeful contestants in the Canine Couture dog fashion show mirrored their pup's outfit.
O'Hara Shipe
Vivian Vervain brought some much-needed palate cleansing to the brightly colored event.
O'Hara Shipe