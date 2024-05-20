 Phoenix New Times kicks off first spring membership drive | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Help Phoenix New Times raise $5,000 in our spring member drive

Support our local news coverage by giving to our first-ever membership campaign. We’ve set a goal of $5,000 by June 7.
May 20, 2024
We're hoping to raise $5,000 during our spring membership campaign.
We're hoping to raise $5,000 during our spring membership campaign. Phoenix New Times

Local News is Vital to Our Community

When you support our community-rooted newsroom, you enable all of us to be better informed, connected, and empowered during this important election year. Give now and help us raise $5,000 by June 7.

Support local journalism

$0
$5,000
$375
Share this:
Support us.

It’s a simple and straight-forward request as we kick-off our first membership campaign. We’re hoping to raise $5,000 to support the free journalism we’ve been serving since 1970. You can help by giving any amount and becoming a member.

Our spring membership campaign runs through June 7. But why wait? You can make a contribution right now. When you become a member, you get access to special events. We’ve got another on June 8. (More on that below.)

Contributing to our membership campaign also supports what we’ve got planned for the rest of 2024:
When you support our community-rooted newsroom, you enable all of us to be better informed, connected and empowered during this important year. We use every cent to keep delivering our in-depth coverage of food, news, arts, music and cannabis while keeping it free and accessible to everyone.
click to enlarge Indie rock group Chrome Rhino
Chrome Rhino (from left): guitarist James Taylor, bassist Travis Prillaman, drummer Jay Ryan and keyboardist Jared Michael.
Neil Schwartz Photography

Chrome Rhino headlines our June 8 member event

When we launched a reinvigorated membership program last year, we included our first member event — an intimate gathering in our offices that featured a Q&A with Dominic Armato. He’s been writing about food since he launched his first blog in 2005 and dishes with our readers in a monthly feature.

On June 8, we’re hosting another event. This one features local indie rockers Chrome Rhino, whom we named Best Band in 2022. Culture Editor Jennifer Goldberg will interview the band — and host an audience Q&A — before Chrome Rhino performs a 45-minute set.

The event will be a great way to celebrate the success of our spring membership drive. All you have to do to snag a spot is become a New Times member. Celebrating community journalism while celebrating a great local band — that's music to our ears!

Will you help us get to our goal? You’ll have our heartfelt thanks. If you’re already a member, your continued support is appreciated.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Matt Hennie is editor-in-chief of Phoenix New Times. Previously, he was executive editor of the Wichita Beacon and helped launch the non-profit newsroom in 2021. Before that, he served as co-publisher of Project Q Atlanta, a digital news site covering LGTBQ issues he launched in 2008. Hennie has worked as a reporter and editor focused on local news for more than 25 years at media outlets in Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, South Carolina and Texas.
Contact: Matt Hennie
Adios, junk piles: Phoenix will pick up bulk trash by appointment only

Valley Life

Adios, junk piles: Phoenix will pick up bulk trash by appointment only

By Cassie Brucci
A woman was strangled on a Phoenix bus. Now the driver is getting sued

Courts

A woman was strangled on a Phoenix bus. Now the driver is getting sued

By TJ L'Heureux
Who owns the Arizona Diamondbacks? Get to know Ken Kendrick

Diamondbacks

Who owns the Arizona Diamondbacks? Get to know Ken Kendrick

By Zach Buchanan
Phoenix unveils Michael Carbajal Way: Photos

Photos

Phoenix unveils Michael Carbajal Way: Photos

By Kevin Hurley
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation