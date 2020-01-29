 


Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

Devour the World is moving west.EXPAND
Devour the World is moving west.
Charles Barth

Devour the World Food Festival Is Moving to Peoria in 2020

Lauren Cusimano | January 29, 2020 | 6:00am
Devour Week 2020, one of the most anticipated food events in the Valley, kicks off with the international flavor marathon known as Devour the World. This year, though, rather than being held at the Japanese Friendship Garden, the global culinary event is moving to Centennial Plaza at the Peoria City Hall Complex. It'll take place there on Saturday, February 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Devour the World 2020 will showcase food and libation samples from Ethiopia, France, Greece, India, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Nepal, Spain, and Vietnam — just to name a few countries.

Many of Phoenix’s own global eateries will be set up at the Peoria plaza, including The REZ an Urban Eatery, Abyssinia Restaurant and Café, Everest Momo, República Empanada, Paz Cantina, The Breadfruit & Rum Bar, and more. Other vendors won’t have far to travel, including west Valley favorites like Colados Coffee & Crepes, Flavors of Louisiana, Bottega Pizzeria Ristorante, and the up-and-coming Mochilero Kitchen.

Additional draws include taiko drumming, Kawambe-Omowale African dancing, a Chinese lion dance, cultural workshops and presentations, and a musical instrument “petting zoo” offered by the Musical Instrument Museum. (Participants get to play instruments from all over the world like a ukulele or djembe — no animals are involved.)

The event will be presented by the city of Peoria, Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance, and, of course, Local First Arizona.

“From flavors that can only be found on the islands of Jamaica to the great vistas of the Navajo Nation, this is the perfect event to explore the rich diversity that makes Arizona so special and share it with friends, family, and community,” Kimber Lanning, Local First Arizona founder, says in a press release.

“Peoria’s events scene continues to get better and better, and I am thrilled to have this multicultural, culinary experience coming to the heart of our city,” adds Peoria Mayor Cathy Carlat.

Entry for Devour the World 2020 is $55 and includes all food and drink samplings. Tickets are available via the Devour Phoenix website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

