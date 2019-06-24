Four Peaks for Teachers 2019: Supply Voucher Pickup Starts Today

Four Peaks Brewing Company puts on an annual classroom supply fundraiser aiming to provide teachers with adequate school supplies and necessities.

Entering its ninth year, Four Peaks for Teachers is an annual classroom-supply fundraiser aiming to provide teachers with adequate school supplies and necessities. This year, Four Peaks Brewing Co. and local organizations like Treasures 4 Teachers — a donation-based supply store for instructors — plan to provide classroom supplies to thousands of teachers in, yes, Arizona, but also New Mexico and Nevada.

It started in 2011 with Four Peaks co-founder Jim Scusscel. A teacher friend told the brewery owner she had to go out the next day and buy supplies.

He says was concerned over the amount he heard teachers spent to buy supplies with their own money. Going out of pocket for highlighters was something that didn’t sit well with Scusscel, who has aunts, cousins, and good friends who are teachers.

“I was just trying to help the teachers out,” he says.

Over the years, the campaign grew; it's donated more than 12,000 classroom-supply boxes to date.

Four Peaks for Teachers 2019 is here. Carol Yepes

How It Works for Teachers

Four Peaks for Teachers now uses a voucher system for supply-kit distribution. In earlier years, teachers had to wait in line in July to pick up their kits. Scusscel recalls lines being longer for teachers than they were for those wanting to get in for St. Patrick's Day at the Four Peaks Eighth Street Brewery.

A note: The campaign is an Arizona-wide, and now multistate, venture. For the purposes of being helpful, let’s focus on Phoenix-area instructions.

From June 24 to June 28, teachers may pick up their free vouchers at the Eighth Street Brewery in Tempe and Four Peaks Grill & Tap in Scottsdale. Teachers may also stop by Treasures 4 Teachers in Tempe and a west Valley location at 3802 North 91st Avenue.

Teachers will be able to redeem their vouchers and pick up their school-supply kits at specific times and places.

Kits may be picked up from Four Peaks Eighth Street Brewery and Four Peaks Grill & Tap from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, and Friday, July 19. Pickup is also available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, at Treasures 4 Teachers Tempe. For west Valley teachers, the Treasures 4 Teachers location in west Phoenix is redeeming vouchers from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, and Wednesday, July 17.

If teachers are unable to collect their kits at these times, they may stop by from 2 to 6 p.m. on July 19 at Four Peaks Eighth Street Brewery. All unclaimed kits will be donated to another organization, Back 2 School Bounty.

EXPAND You can grab a shirt or a raffle ticket. Four Peaks Brewing Company

How Others Can Help

For those of us who aren’t teachers (maybe just beer drinkers), we can help, too.

You may donate to the campaign by purchasing a State 48 T-shirt at any Four Peaks location, with proceeds going to Treasures 4 Teachers. Or participate in the charity raffle by buying $5 tickets at a Four Peaks location or online. Prizes include a Four Peaks cruiser bike, signed Arizona sports memorabilia, concert tickets, and gift cards.

The raffle will run till July 19.

Four Peaks is helping out teachers in Arizona and beyond. Four Peaks Brewing Co.

Next Steps

Four Peaks for Teachers happens over the summer for the fall semester, but Scusscel says they’d like to expand the fundraiser to happen in January for the spring semester, as well.

“My goal would be to supply every teacher with supplies,” he says.

For more information, visit the Four Peaks Brewing Co. website.