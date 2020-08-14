New Restaurant Alert: Francine Opens Today at Scottsdale Fashion Square

Yet another new Mediterranean restaurant has opened in the Valley. (Last week, it was Stratta Kitchen.) The Luxury Wing of Scottsdale Fashion Square has officially welcomed Francine into its mix.

This fine dining establishment with a Mediterranean and south-of-France menu opens at 5 p.m. on Friday, August 14 (that's today) for dinner service. The restaurant is located at 4712 North Goldwater Boulevard in Scottsdale and will be overseen by restaurateur Laurent Halasz, of Fig & Olive fame. In the kitchen, we have Executive Chef Brian Archibald, whose previous stints include The Phoenician, Boulders Resort, and JW Marriott Resort and Spa.

Executive Chef Brian Archibald. Francine

“Francine has been a long time coming for me and I personally couldn’t be prouder or more excited to show our guests what we have created here in this extraordinary space,” Halasz says in a press release. The opening of Francine had been delayed due to COVID-19.

If you’ve ever seen Alfred Hitchcock’s To Catch a Thief, you may get the vibe Francine is going for — the laissez-faire Mediterranean coast of southeastern France.

“Francine’s flavor profile is Mediterranean, or as we like to say the ‘food of the sun,’” says Archibald. “Everything you will find on the menu at Francine will be similar to the flavor profiles and coastal cuisine that you might find right now in the French Riviera.”

Listed entrees include striped bass, steak tartare, bouillabaisse, and seared duck a la provencal. Also: ratatouille tart, grilled octopus, and bone marrow on the menu.

The new 5,000-square-foot Scottsdale restaurant will neighbor Nobu, Toca Madera, and Ocean 44. Francine will serve just dinner for now, with lunch and brunch services — which will offer items like salads, carpaccio, pizza, and shareable plates — set to begin in September.

For more information, visit the Francine website or call 480-690-6180.

See what Valley restaurants are offering takeout, delivery, and dine-in services. Find Francine and many more Phoenix-area eateries in our Phoenix Restaurant Directory.