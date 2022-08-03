Support Us

Coffee

Maverick to Mythical: This North Scottsdale Coffee Shop Has a New Look

August 3, 2022 9:08AM

Maverick Coffee has closed to make way for Mythical North.
Maverick Coffee has closed to make way for Mythical North.
In North Scottsdale, one coffee shop has closed and another has promptly moved in.

Until late July, the shopping center on the southeast corner of Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard was home to popular coffee shop Maverick Coffee. The strip mall shop was a destination for coffee aficionados in the area, who have been visiting for their caffeine fix for the last seven years.

But now Maverick is no more. After a week's closure and construction, the coffee shop has reopened with a new name.

"Thank you all for 7 years of memories as Maverick Coffee. We are so excited with this new chapter and can't wait for everyone to see what we've been up to this past week!" the Maverick team posted on Facebook.

click to enlarge
Mythical Coffee's original location is in Gilbert.
Allison Young
Now, Gilbert cafe Mythical Coffee has moved in, and the new shop is called Mythical North.

"We are so grateful for the opportunity to expand our business up into Scottsdale," the Mythical team posted to its Instagram accounts. "We love creating fun seasonal drinks and all of our coffees are named after mythical creatures/gods."

The original Gilbert location of Mythical Coffee opened in January 2020 and quickly gained a following with its colorful drinks and cute Loch Ness Monster logo. At the new location, the menu includes seasonal coffee drinks along with breakfast burritos, avocado toast, and pastries.

Mythical Coffee North

10269 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
mythicalcoffee.com
Open daily 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
