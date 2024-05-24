Ahead of National Wine Day, study shows Phoenix loves to pop bottles

Gopuff, the grocery delivery service, analyzed its order data from the last year to determine the "cork-iest" cities in America. Behind Los Angeles and Miami, Phoenix ranks number three.
And that makes sense, given our most popular Costco purchase is Kirkland Prosecco. Arizonans are ready to pop some bottles.
Looking at the data nationwide, Gopuff found that LaMarca Prosecco is their most commonly ordered wine, with its most frequent pairing being orange juice. Mimosa anyone?
The most popular varieties nationwide were cabernet sauvignon followed by sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, pinot grigio and pinot noir. After orange juice, customers most frequently paired meats and cheeses with their order, followed by premade lasagna and uncooked spaghetti. Charcuterie and Italian food are on the menu with wine at households around the country.
In Arizona, the favorite wine order is Unruly Red Blend from California. Now, that's all from orders through Gopuff. The Valley is filled with great options for wine.
Where to sip wine in Phoenix
If you'd rather peruse the shelves and get expert recommendations, metro Phoenix has multiple outstanding local bottleshops including the recently opened Unfiltered Natural Wine & More in downtown Phoenix.
Would you prefer to let someone else do the pouring? Head to one of our local wine bars such as Savuage Wine Bar & Shop to taste a variety of sips and small plates or the recently opened Los Milics Vineyards tasting room in Old Town Scottsdale.
If you're looking to toast National Wine Day with something made a little closer to home, Arizona's own wine industry is filled with wineries large and small, and produces plenty of excellent options for sipping this weekend. Try a bottle produced by rock star Maynard James Keenan to amplify your celebrations.