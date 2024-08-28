Copper & Sage to open second gastropub in Goodyear's new downtown

Goodyear's game-changing GSQ downtown area is set to get one of the Valley's most intriguing new restaurants. Copper & Sage , the "elevated gastropub with Southern influence" that opened on Camelback Road in November, is bringing a new location to Goodyear. It's slated to open on Oct. 1.Owner Joey Lucidi says the Goodyear location was supposed to be Copper & Sage's first — but, when the former location of Los Sombreros became available in uptown Phoenix, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to have a restaurant there, too.The West Valley, though, is what's close to his heart. Lucidi lives in Vistancia, in northwest Peoria, and is the owner of Westside Concepts, the company behind Haymaker, NW Coffee, Cantina Gueros, Fire House Event Center and Maple & Rye.

"The West Valley has been a touch behind on the restaurant scene," he says, "and we’re doing our best to try and give them what the rest of the Valley gets."



One of the most memorable features of the Camelback location is the "Gatsby Room" a vintage-themed private dining room concealed by a bookshelf that is secretly a door. In Goodyear, Copper & Sage will have the "Hemingway Room," hidden not behind a bookshelf but through a moving green wall.

click to enlarge The hot chicken and beignets with bourbon pecan glaze at Copper & Sage in Phoenix. Asonta Benetti

Copper & Sage

Opens Oct. 1

1975 N. Globe Dr. #103, Goodyear

In addition to Copper & Sage's signature Southern-inspired dishes — such as fried green tomatoes, Bayou Mussels and hot chicken with beignets — the restaurant offers Asian-fusion items, such as a pork-belly taco with kimchi that Lucidi calls "out of this world." Beyond that, some of his favorites include the Wagyu short ribs, walleye fish and chips and New York steak frites with chimichurri.Lucidi says the unique menu will be a perfect fit for Goodyear's new downtown area.“GSQ was built so they could have an amazing epicenter around the City Hall," Lucidi says. "It’s very walkable. There’s a lot of neighborhoods right around here, high-density living as well as suburban homes, where people are able to walk and get here quick. There’s a ton of parking — the first two parking garages built in Goodyear are both at this center."GSQ is also home to Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, with locations of The Stillery, Over Easy, Spitz Mediterranean Street Food and High Tide Seafood Bar & Grill, among other establishments, in the works."It’s got that mixed-tenant use where people should be able to come here on a daily basis," Lucidi says, "whether they’re shopping or visiting the world-class library they have at City Hall or eating at one of our restaurants... I think this GSQ is gonna be a hot spot."