Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
You'll be tasting four different kinds of rosé during the month of August.EXPAND
GenuWine Arizona Wine Bar

5 Virtual Food and Wine Events In Greater Phoenix This August

Julie Levin | August 1, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

Several Phoenix-area institutions and establishments are bringing some much-needed food-and-drink entertainment to our home screens this month. Here's five.

Rosé Tasting

All August Long
GenuWine Arizona Wine Bar
888 North First Avenue, #101


Swing by GenuWine Arizona to pick up your rosé tasting kit, which includes 4-ounce samples of four rosés, a palate cleanser, a wine tasting worksheet, and access to the online course, all for $50. Or you can spring for the bottle package for $115, which includes a bottle of each rosé (so, four of them), plus two palate cleansers and multiple worksheets. The online course is available any time, so participants are free to sip and learn at their own pace. It's happening all this month. For more information, see the Facebook event.

Learn how to pick, de-spine, juice, and prepare this cactus fruit.EXPAND
Jim Louvau

Related Stories

Webinar: Prickly Pear Harvesting

Tuesday, August 4
Boyce Thompson Arboretum
37615 East Arboretum Way, Superior


You're an Arizonan, but have you actually picked prickly pear? Do you know how to remove those pesky cactus needles? Boyce Thompson Arboretum can act as your guide with an online course showcasing how to safely pick, de-spine, juice, and prepare this cactus fruit. Horticulturist and specialist Preston Cox will lead the virtual audience through some demonstrations. Register on the website for the two-hour, $10 course.

Cook and SIP along at home with LDV Winery.EXPAND
Kate Peifer

Cooking and Wine Pairing Series

Thursdays, August 6, 13, 20
LDV Winery Tasting Room
7134 East Stetson Drive, #B110, Scottsdale

Winemakers Curt Dunham and Peggy Fiandaca have brought back the popular “From the LDV Winery Vineyard Kitchen” series for August. See how to make a special dish with three online classes that allow you to shelter in place — or SIP — while learning. Participants may also purchase the featured wines, and those who order the entire series get a 10 percent discount. August's recipes are filet with cognac mushroom sauce, Chinese eggrolls, and risotto with roasted shallots, portobellos, and radishes. Complimentary classes start at 4 p.m. and can be accessed on the winery's Facebook page.

Examples of some fresh produce you might get from the Soil & Seed Garden at the Farm at South Mountain.
The Farm at South Mountain

Virtual Farmers Market

Saturday, August 8
The Farm at South Mountain
6106 South 32nd Street


You need not even leave your living room to score locally grown vegetables, fruit, other grocery items, and wine this month. Instead, hit The Farm at South Mountain's online shop, where you can browse produce photos and select how much you want. Simply add your choices to your cart, and it will be waiting for you to snag in person at the farm in south Phoenix. The next pickup date is August 8 after 11 a.m.

Make and decorate your own royal icing sugar cookies on your own counters.EXPAND
Joanna Tan/Unsplash

Virtual Cooking Decorating

Saturdays, August 8, 22, 29
The Art House Gilbert
36 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert

Learn how to make and decorate those royal icing sugar cookies with step-by-step instructions from Honey & Heart Cookie Co. To participate, pick up supplies from the Art House Gilbert between 3 and 5 p.m. the Friday before class. You'll get six vanilla sugar cookies, six piping bags of royal icing, a piping practice worksheet, a scribe tool, and cookie and icing recipes. The course link and password will be emailed a week before class.

 
Julie Levin is a writer, TV show producer, and an on-air news radio anchor. When she's not behind the scenes or mid broadcast, she's trying new eateries and bars or meeting up with as many friends as possible in one day (usually socializing around food). A self-proclaimed history geek, she also enjoys reading menus and watching food shows with her boyfriend. They're working to visit every place on their master list of Arizona restaurants.

