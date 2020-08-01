5 Virtual Food and Wine Events In Greater Phoenix This August

You'll be tasting four different kinds of rosé during the month of August.

Several Phoenix-area institutions and establishments are bringing some much-needed food-and-drink entertainment to our home screens this month. Here's five.

Rosé Tasting All August Long

GenuWine Arizona Wine Bar

888 North First Avenue, #101



Swing by GenuWine Arizona to pick up your rosé tasting kit, which includes 4-ounce samples of four rosés, a palate cleanser, a wine tasting worksheet, and access to the online course, all for $50. Or you can spring for the bottle package for $115, which includes a bottle of each rosé (so, four of them), plus two palate cleansers and multiple worksheets. The online course is available any time, so participants are free to sip and learn at their own pace. It's happening all this month. For more information, see the Facebook event.

EXPAND Learn how to pick, de-spine, juice, and prepare this cactus fruit. Jim Louvau

Webinar: Prickly Pear Harvesting Tuesday, August 4

Boyce Thompson Arboretum

37615 East Arboretum Way, Superior



You're an Arizonan, but have you actually picked prickly pear? Do you know how to remove those pesky cactus needles? Boyce Thompson Arboretum can act as your guide with an online course showcasing how to safely pick, de-spine, juice, and prepare this cactus fruit. Horticulturist and specialist Preston Cox will lead the virtual audience through some demonstrations. Register on the website for the two-hour, $10 course.

EXPAND Cook and SIP along at home with LDV Winery. Kate Peifer

Cooking and Wine Pairing Series Thursdays, August 6, 13, 20

LDV Winery Tasting Room

7134 East Stetson Drive, #B110, Scottsdale

Winemakers Curt Dunham and Peggy Fiandaca have brought back the popular “From the LDV Winery Vineyard Kitchen” series for August. See how to make a special dish with three online classes that allow you to shelter in place — or SIP — while learning. Participants may also purchase the featured wines, and those who order the entire series get a 10 percent discount. August's recipes are filet with cognac mushroom sauce, Chinese eggrolls, and risotto with roasted shallots, portobellos, and radishes. Complimentary classes start at 4 p.m. and can be accessed on the winery's Facebook page.

Examples of some fresh produce you might get from the Soil & Seed Garden at the Farm at South Mountain. The Farm at South Mountain

Virtual Farmers Market Saturday, August 8

The Farm at South Mountain

6106 South 32nd Street



You need not even leave your living room to score locally grown vegetables, fruit, other grocery items, and wine this month. Instead, hit The Farm at South Mountain's online shop, where you can browse produce photos and select how much you want. Simply add your choices to your cart, and it will be waiting for you to snag in person at the farm in south Phoenix. The next pickup date is August 8 after 11 a.m.

EXPAND Make and decorate your own royal icing sugar cookies on your own counters. Joanna Tan/Unsplash

Virtual Cooking Decorating Saturdays, August 8, 22, 29

The Art House Gilbert

36 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert

Learn how to make and decorate those royal icing sugar cookies with step-by-step instructions from Honey & Heart Cookie Co. To participate, pick up supplies from the Art House Gilbert between 3 and 5 p.m. the Friday before class. You'll get six vanilla sugar cookies, six piping bags of royal icing, a piping practice worksheet, a scribe tool, and cookie and icing recipes. The course link and password will be emailed a week before class.