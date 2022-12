Metro Phoenix Restaurants Serving Brunch and Dinner on Christmas Eve and Day

click to enlarge Blue Blitzen holiday pop-up bar returns courtesy of Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails. Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails

click to enlarge Enjoy dinner with a view at elements. Elements at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain





$125 per person

If you feel like getting all dressed up over the holidays, Fat Ox is the perfect place. Impress family and friends with this elegant Scottsdale eatery. The modern Italian restaurant is serving a prix-fixe four-course meal featuring favorites like Fat Ox’s Caesar salad, burrata di Stefano, Linz prime filet, and olive oil cake.

Make reservations If you feel like getting all dressed up over the holidays, Fat Ox is the perfect place. Impress family and friends with this elegant Scottsdale eatery. The modern Italian restaurant is serving a prix-fixe four-course meal featuring favorites like Fat Ox’s Caesar salad, burrata di Stefano, Linz prime filet, and olive oil cake.Make reservations here.

click to enlarge Find traditional German food in Glenade at Haus Murphy's. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge The patio at Lon’s at the Hermosa Inn has views for days — and nights. Lon’s at the Hermosa Inn

click to enlarge Match Market & Bar is serving a four-course menu for Christmas dinner. Allison Young