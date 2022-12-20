Metro Phoenix Restaurants Serving Brunch and Dinner on Christmas Eve and Day

If avoiding turning on your oven or doing dishes are wishes on your Christmas list, these Phoenix metro area restaurants have got you covered. Let the professionals handle the cooking at these 18 restaurants around the Valley. From coursed dining to buffets, with a range of budgets, tastes, and styles, metro Phoenix restaurants are the place to be this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Adams Table
150 West Adams Street
602-388-4888
American, serving Christmas Eve and Day
$45 per person
Head downtown for two courses at the American and Southwestern-influenced restaurant located on the main floor of Hyatt Place. The menu includes a shrimp cocktail appetizer followed by an eight-ounce herb-crusted prime rib, loaded baked potato, and roasted asparagus. In addition to this holiday option, Adams Table’s full lunch, dinner, dessert, and cocktail menus will be available. Learn more or book a reservation at eatatadams.com.
2 East Jefferson Street
602-258-0231
American, serving Christmas Eve and Day
Pricing Varies
You can celebrate the season two ways with the gastropub located inside CityScape downtown. Join Blue Hound for a Christmas Day supper, featuring three courses that offer a twist on holiday classics. The dinner costs $105 for adults and $50 for children. Choices include poached pear salad, braised beef short rib, and whimsical desserts like a “broken ornament” of glitter chocolate with a charcoal chocolate nugget, powdered vanilla snow, candied cranberries, toasted biscotti, and a brandy caramel sauce. View the full menu here. Book your reservation by calling or emailing [email protected]. If you’re more interested in the spirits of the holidays, the Blue Blitzen Holiday Pop-Up Bar is pouring until December 26, featuring festive cocktails and food, with decor to match. If you want to add a dash more holiday cheer, book your own private snow globe for up to six people on Christmas Eve. Each globe includes a record player, games, and blankets. Globes are $50 to reserve and have a $200 food and beverage minimum. Book here.
CIELO at ADERO Scottsdale
13225 North Eagle Ridge Drive, Scottsdale
480-333-1900
American, serving Christmas Eve and Day
$125 per person; children under 12 eat for free
Take in views of the Sonoran Desert with your Christmas dinner at ADERO Scottsdale's signature restaurant, tucked in the McDowell Mountains. CIELO will offer different four-course menus for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, including vegan and vegetarian options. On December 24, the menu includes a potato soup with chive oil; roasted beet salad with toasted cashews, red onion, and basil; roasted acorn squash with cauliflower puree and cranberry chutney; and an almond butter and raspberry compote bar. See the full Christmas Eve menu here. Diners on December 25 have options including a lentil soup with thyme crème fraîche; diver scallop with yellow pepper coulis and papaya mignonette; a 25-day dry-aged New York strip steak with au gratin potatoes, asparagus, and a caramelized onion demi-glace; and a pear tart, pistachio gelato, or candied orange to finish. See the full Christmas Day menu here. A wine pairing can be added either day for $75. Reservations can be made here.
5700 East McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley
855-245-2051
American, serving Christmas Day
$165 per person; $55 for children under 12
This splurge-worthy menu from elements, the American restaurant with Asian influences at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain offers four courses, with many options to choose from including vegetarian and gluten-free dishes. Start with an amuse of lobster bisque with cognac and tarragon. Then, move to first-course selections like a wild mushroom tart, beef tartare, or crab agnolotti. Entrees include a roasted Two Wash guinea hen with candied root vegetables and pan jus; herb and mustard-crusted rack of lamb with roasted fingerlings, cipollini onions, swiss chard, and lamb jus; or a butternut squash curry hot pot with crispy tofu, winter squash, broccolini, and mushrooms. Finish the meal with selections like a chocolate Yule log and bourbon pecan pie. See the full menu or make reservations here.
Ember at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort
10438 WeKoPa Way, Fort McDowell
480-789-4957
Steaks and seafood, serving Christmas Eve
$85 per person
The We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort steakhouse is offering a special four-course menu for Christmas Eve. Start off with a duck confit spring roll and roasted chestnut and mushroom soup with candied pecans, smoked bacon lardons, and chives. Entree selections include the pan-seared pink snapper with mussels, shrimp, English peas, golden beets, and curry veloute. Close the meal with an eggnog cheesecake with a gingerbread cookie base, citrus curd, cherry gel, and maple sauce. See the full menu or make reservations here.
Fat Ox
6316 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-307-6900
Italian, serving Christmas Eve and Day
5739 West Glendale Avenue, Glendale
623-939-2480
German, serving Christmas Eve and Day
Pricing varies
The traditional German restaurant in the heart of Old Towne Glendale will be open for its normal hours over the holiday. Tuck into a giant Bavarian pretzel or stuffed mushrooms with a stein of beer, along with schnitzels and bratwursts. End your meal with apple strudel or a German chocolate torte, with a cherry brandy. See the menu here.
The Italian Daughter
23655 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-404-6085
Italian, serving Christmas Eve
Pricing varies
The Italian Daughter is offering a special Feast of the Seven Fishes menu in memory of Tomaso Maggiore – restaurant owner Melissa Maggiore Meyer’s father and patriarch of Tomaso’s – through Christmas Eve. Choose from starters like clams oreganata, with shallots, pancetta, fresh herbs, panko, and lemon, or carpaccio of octopus with poached olives, shaved pickled fennel, and lemon. Special entrees include oven-roasted halibut with potatoes and cioppino with sea bass, clams, mussels, shrimp, scallops, crab, lobster, and squid ink linguine in a savory tomato sauce. See the full menu or make reservations here.
5532 North Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley
602-955-7878
American, serving Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Brunch: $65 per person, $35 for children ages 4-12
Dinner: $95 per person; $35 for children ages 4-12
For brunch lovers, Lon’s has a decadent three-course menu packed with sweet and savory bites. The menu starts with monkey bread and house-made eggnog, available spiked or non-alcoholic, followed by first-course options including a Gruyere and herb quiche and bacon with mesquite syrup and corn waffles. Crab Benedict and bananas Foster pancakes are among second-course options. Have a sweet ending with a slice of smoked pumpkin pie and candied ginger ice cream. See the Christmas Eve brunch menu or make reservations here. After brunch, Lon’s will also serve a three-course dinner on Christmas Eve and Day. The menu includes roasted cauliflower bisque, a tomahawk pork chop with delicata squash, yams, cipollini, Swiss chard, and apple-pecan chutney; and a holiday trifle of toasted panettone, persimmon compote, and milk chocolate mousse. See the full Christmas dinner menu or make reservations here.
1100 North Central Avenue
602-875-8080
American, serving Christmas Day
$69 per person
The café that overlooks Portland Parkway Park downtown will offer two seatings of a four-course Christmas dinner. On the menu, guests will find pecan pie baked brie with crostinis and apples; a pomegranate Brussels sprout salad with cinnamon toasted almonds, goat cheese, and honey apple vinaigrette; a roasted lamb shank with savory sweet potato mash, charred heirloom carrots, and rosemary pan jus; and a Santa-approved mini chocolate chip cookie white cake with buttermilk frosting. See the menu or make reservations here.
5651 North Seventh Street
602-795-9943
Italian, serving Christmas Eve
$95 per person
Celebrity chef Scott Conant’s modern uptown osteria is offering a three-course menu for Christmas Eve. Start with a king crab cocktail or truffle focaccia with the option to add fresh shaved black truffle. For your main course, pick between selections including a braised lamb shank with fregola, mint gremolata, and roasted vegetables and tagliatelle wagyu bolognese with pancetta and fontina fonduta. For dessert, consider a hot chocolate panna cotta or spiced apple ricotta cake. See the full menu or make reservations here.
Rusconi’s American Kitchen
10637 North Tatum Boulevard
480-483-0009
American, serving Christmas Eve
$69 per person
The north Phoenix wood-fired grill will serve a three-course menu on Christmas Eve. Starter options include baby field greens, Danish blue cheese fritters, pan-roasted shrimp, and linguica sausage. Pomegranate-glazed duck breast, 21-day aged, wood-grilled beef tenderloin, and risotto with roasted mushrooms are among the main courses. Bananas Foster crème brulée and blueberry and white chocolate bread pudding are two of the options to close out the meal. See the full menu or make reservations here.
8383 South 48th Street
602-431-6474
Steakhouse, serving Christmas Day
Pricing varies
Take in the views from this South Mountain steakhouse. The menu includes holiday classics – a turkey dinner with all the trimmings, baked ham, and prime rib. Or, break with tradition with sauteed shrimp or an Impossible burger. Either way, add on a slice of apple or pumpkin pie to round out your meal. See the full menu, which includes adult and children's options, or make reservations here.
11 East Seventh Street, Tempe
480-968-8885
Southwestern, serving Christmas Day
Pricing varies
The Westin Tempe restaurant that celebrates the history and flavors of the area surrounding the Salt River has put together a special holiday menu, offered a la carte. Starters include a roasted pumpkin soup or Wagyu beef served on a hot stone. Latin-spiced Colorado lamb, achiote roasted chicken, and a vegetable Wellington are among the main dish options. Dessert offerings include a peppermint fudgesicle with candy cane meringues and hot chocolate sauce. See the full menu or make reservations here.
Tomaso’s
3225 East Camelback Road
602-956-0836
Italian, serving Christmas Eve and Day
Pricing varies
The stalwart Italian kitchen will be turning out two special menus for the holidays. All month long, a four-course Feast of the Seven Fishes is available for $90. The menu includes baked clams, seafood salad, lobster fazzoletti, and cioppino, finishing with cannoli or tiramisu. The holiday menu will be available on Christmas Eve and Day. The a la carte menu includes starters like stuffed clams and zucchini blossoms; pastas including 10-layer lasagna and seafood risotto with cuttlefish, jumbo prawns, scallops, halibut, mussels, and clams; and specialties including halibut and braised short rib with gnocchi. See the full menus or make reservations here.
6114 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-214-4622
Mediterranean, serving Christmas Day
$130 per person; $60 for children ages 7 to 12
The Andaz Scottsdale Resort restaurant is serving a cornucopia of options at its Christmas brunch buffet. Breakfast or lunch? Roasted or raw? Antipasto or salad? You won’t have to choose, because Weft & Warp is offering it all. Fill your plate with brunch classics like made-to-order eggs and bread pudding French toast, or switch it up with ahi and salmon sashimi, crab legs, kale and squash salad, and roasted garlic and rosemary leg of lamb. And, for dessert, cookies, a hot chocolate bar, and gingerbread cake with pineapple cheesecake mousse and spiced buttercream are just a few of the sweets on the menu. See the full menu or make reservations here.
ZuZu
6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale
480-376-2600 American, serving Christmas Day
Brunch: $32 per person; $14 for children 12 and under
Dinner: $62-$85 per person, depending on entrée selection; $25 for children 12 and under
The mid-mod Hotel Valley Ho restaurant has dining options throughout Christmas Day, starting with a breakfast buffet that includes fresh fruit, pastries, and cereal, along with a make-your-own parfait bar and an egg and omelet station. ZuZu’s Christmas dinner starts off with a buffet of seafood, cheese, charcuterie, and salads. Choose from entrees such as pan-roasted five-spice duck breast, crispy leg confit, cherry gastrique, creamed winter greens, and honey nut squash. Dessert includes sticky bun bread pudding. A kids’ menu is also available. See the full menus or make reservations here.