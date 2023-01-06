Best Bites: When You Can't Decide What to Eat, This Phoenix Brunch Staple Serves the Perfect Combo

click to enlarge Order from the counter and find a seat somewhere in the cozy restaurant. Natasha Yee

click to enlarge The coffee counter serves espresso drinks, cold brew, and bottomless coffee. Natasha Yee

Vovomeena

602-252-2541 vovomeena.com 1515 North Seventh Avenue, Unit 170

Nestled in between a row of chain restaurants including Chipotle and Wingstop, hungry customers in search of brunch seek out Vovomeena.For eggs and coffee amidst a bustling city, it's as cozy as one could get, with warm lighting, crispy herbed potatoes, and bottomless mugs of coffee.The neighborhood eatery opened in 2012. Vertical ropes separate the order counter from the dining area and the sun seeps through large windows, reflecting off wooden tables. Baked goods including orange cranberry and chocolate chunk muffins are often on display. Families laugh and enjoy their breakfasts as solo diners drizzle syrup over pancakes.On a recent visit to this Phoenix staple, we walked up to the counter and made a selection while the kitchen whipped eggs and flipped pancakes. Craving a bit of everything, we ordered the Pawtucket West with two scrambled eggs and cheese, a waffle, and Schreiner's pork sausage, plus an espresso from the adjacent coffee bar. We sat down at a table with our number, waiting to savor the dish while inhaling whiffs of applewood smoked bacon and banana bread pudding French toast.As soon as the Pawtucket West arrived, we dug right in. In the dish, the fluffy scrambled eggs are topped with mozzarella, rosemary, and parsley and pair well with the Schreiner's sausage, which provides a savory and well-seasoned start to the day. The cheese is gooey as it melts over the eggs, the aromatic herbs the cherry on top, adding some pizazz to a familiar breakfast dish.The waffle is golden brown with a crispy exterior and a soft, chewy inside. A sprinkle of powdered sugar adds sweetness and the texture is reminiscent of a funnel cake you would pick up at the State Fair. The server said that they add soda water to the waffle mix, which contributes to its fluffiness.While the Pawtucket West is an outstanding option, there are many other notable dishes at Vovomeena like the Pain Perdu, French toast made of banana bread puddingand topped with whiskey caramel and fresh sliced bananas. The Mexican Benedict adds chorizo to the breakfast classic and the Orchard French Toast is made with sweet, eggy challah bread and topped with honey mascarpone. And we still regret failing to add a Portuguese donut to the order, a small cakey concoction whose aroma filled the space.The coffee bar boasts the usual sips like cappuccinos, lattes, and Americanos. Vovomeena also makes Mornin' Moonshine, a Japanese cold brew, which contrary to its name, contains no alcohol, that's also offered in a flight of sampler pours. But alas, it was chilly out so we stuck with an espresso.It's no wonder why Vovomeena has been serving customers for over a decade. The food is delicious, the atmosphere welcoming, and the coffee comes with free refills. In a sea of chains, Vovomeena stands out as a home-cooked-breakfast joint. When the weather heats up again, we will undoubtedly be back for a flight of Japanese cold brew with our eggs. Until then, the Pawtucket West hits the spot.