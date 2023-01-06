Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Breakfast Beat

Best Bites: When You Can't Decide What to Eat, This Phoenix Brunch Staple Serves the Perfect Combo

January 6, 2023 9:27AM

The Pawtucket West comes with two eggs your way, a waffle or two pancakes, and a choice between applewood smoked bacon, Schreiner's pork sausage, or turkey links.
The Pawtucket West comes with two eggs your way, a waffle or two pancakes, and a choice between applewood smoked bacon, Schreiner's pork sausage, or turkey links. Natasha Yee
Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu, but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!

Nestled in between a row of chain restaurants including Chipotle and Wingstop, hungry customers in search of brunch seek out Vovomeena. For eggs and coffee amidst a bustling city, it's as cozy as one could get, with warm lighting, crispy herbed potatoes, and bottomless mugs of coffee.

The neighborhood eatery opened in 2012. Vertical ropes separate the order counter from the dining area and the sun seeps through large windows, reflecting off wooden tables. Baked goods including orange cranberry and chocolate chunk muffins are often on display. Families laugh and enjoy their breakfasts as solo diners drizzle syrup over pancakes.

click to enlarge
Order from the counter and find a seat somewhere in the cozy restaurant.
Natasha Yee
On a recent visit to this Phoenix staple, we walked up to the counter and made a selection while the kitchen whipped eggs and flipped pancakes. Craving a bit of everything, we ordered the Pawtucket West with two scrambled eggs and cheese, a waffle, and Schreiner's pork sausage, plus an espresso from the adjacent coffee bar. We sat down at a table with our number, waiting to savor the dish while inhaling whiffs of applewood smoked bacon and banana bread pudding French toast.

As soon as the Pawtucket West arrived, we dug right in. In the dish, the fluffy scrambled eggs are topped with mozzarella, rosemary, and parsley and pair well with the Schreiner's sausage, which provides a savory and well-seasoned start to the day. The cheese is gooey as it melts over the eggs, the aromatic herbs the cherry on top, adding some pizazz to a familiar breakfast dish.

The waffle is golden brown with a crispy exterior and a soft, chewy inside. A sprinkle of powdered sugar adds sweetness and the texture is reminiscent of a funnel cake you would pick up at the State Fair. The server said that they add soda water to the waffle mix, which contributes to its fluffiness.

While the Pawtucket West is an outstanding option, there are many other notable dishes at Vovomeena like the Pain Perdu, French toast made of banana bread pudding and topped with whiskey caramel and fresh sliced bananas. The Mexican Benedict adds chorizo to the breakfast classic and the Orchard French Toast is made with sweet, eggy challah bread and topped with honey mascarpone. And we still regret failing to add a Portuguese donut to the order, a small cakey concoction whose aroma filled the space.

click to enlarge
The coffee counter serves espresso drinks, cold brew, and bottomless coffee.
Natasha Yee
The coffee bar boasts the usual sips like cappuccinos, lattes, and Americanos. Vovomeena also makes Mornin' Moonshine, a Japanese cold brew, which contrary to its name, contains no alcohol, that's also offered in a flight of sampler pours. But alas, it was chilly out so we stuck with an espresso.

It's no wonder why Vovomeena has been serving customers for over a decade. The food is delicious, the atmosphere welcoming, and the coffee comes with free refills. In a sea of chains, Vovomeena stands out as a home-cooked-breakfast joint. When the weather heats up again, we will undoubtedly be back for a flight of Japanese cold brew with our eggs. Until then, the Pawtucket West hits the spot.

Vovomeena

1515 North Seventh Avenue, Unit 170
602-252-2541
vovomeena.com

KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Natasha Yee is a dining reporter who loves to explore the Valley’s culinary gems. She has covered cannabis for the New Times, politics for Rolling Stone, and health and border issues for Cronkite News in conjunction with Arizona PBS, where she was one of the voices of the podcast CN2Go.
Contact: Natasha Yee

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation