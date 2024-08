Cotton Candy Burrito? 6 wildest foods to try at Cardinals games

click to enlarge Chow down on a giant chicken taquito at the stadium this fall. Arizona Cardinals

Ready to watch the Arizona Cardinals play at State Farm Stadium this fall? The concessionaires have some new treats to keep you fueled up throughout the game.Spread around the stadium, new vendors are joining the mix this year, including Spinato's Pizzeria , Amelia’s by EAT, Bario Queen, Kaizen and Scoopwell’s Dough Bar.Along with the new restaurants, some of the pre-existing vendors are upping the ante with new menu items this fall. And some are a little out of the box. Cotton candy burrito, anyone?Here's a look at the wildest new foods to try at State Farm Stadium for the 2024 NFL season.Craft Culinary Concepts is the in-house catering company for the stadium, and this year, they've come up with some of the wackiest options. At games this fall, you may see people walking around with this strange fried stick and think, is it a churro? Is it a giant, singular mozzarella stick? No, it's the Big AZ Chicken Taquito, a combo of shredded chicken and cheddar cheese rolled in a large crispy tortilla and served with salsa. This new food item is available in the club-level seats.The technique of serving food on a stick may be a more common practice at the State Fair, but the unique meal delivery system is making an appearance at State Farm Stadium this fall. Fans are challenged with figuring out how to eat a Meatball Hoagie on a Stick.Arguably the most bonkers new food item at the stadium this fall is the Cotton Candy Burrito, a sugar bomb with every color of the rainbow. The teeth-hurting dessert starts with cotton candy flavored ice cream topped with Fruity Pebbles, Froot Loops, marshmallows, Skittles, mini M&M's, gummy bears and sprinkles all wrapped in a cotton candy shell. Cue the trip to the dentist. The catch with this sugar overload is that it's exclusively available in the stadium's club level.Barrio Queen is one of the new additions to the stadium this fall, and most of its menu brings more traditional flavors of Mexico. But the sweet offering takes an unusual twist, combining the classic football snack of nachos with dessert. Tortilla chips are covered with cinnamon sugar and topped with chocolate sauce, whipped cream and strawberries.The array of barbecue-style spots spread throughout the stadium will offer different versions of loaded mac and cheese this fall. But Flanker Kitchen is making the gooey dish into compact and portable bites. The Fried Mac and Cheese has panko breadcrumbs and truffle parmesan cheddar sauce. While not the craziest item on the list, these cubes look perfect for snacking and sharing.Stadium food is frequently fried. But one fried item that you don't typically see, especially in Arizona, is fried okra. Honey Bear's BBQ is offering a Fried Okra Basket this fall with sliced and fried pieces of the green veggie with fries. For the 2024 NFL season, this Southern staple is making its way out West.