 Wildest foods to try at Arizona Cardinals home games this season | Phoenix New Times
Cotton Candy Burrito? 6 wildest foods to try at Cardinals games

Try a cotton candy burrito, hoagie on a stick and more new food items at State Farm Stadium.
August 8, 2024
The Cotton Candy Burrito is the most colorful and outlandish food item to join the menu at State Farm Stadium this fall.
The Cotton Candy Burrito is the most colorful and outlandish food item to join the menu at State Farm Stadium this fall.

Ready to watch the Arizona Cardinals play at State Farm Stadium this fall? The concessionaires have some new treats to keep you fueled up throughout the game.

Spread around the stadium, new vendors are joining the mix this year, including Spinato's Pizzeria, Amelia’s by EAT, Bario Queen, Kaizen and Scoopwell’s Dough Bar.

Along with the new restaurants, some of the pre-existing vendors are upping the ante with new menu items this fall. And some are a little out of the box. Cotton candy burrito, anyone?

Here's a look at the wildest new foods to try at State Farm Stadium for the 2024 NFL season.

click to enlarge
Chow down on a giant chicken taquito at the stadium this fall.
Arizona Cardinals

Big AZ Chicken Taquito

Sections 213, 235 and 247
Craft Culinary Concepts is the in-house catering company for the stadium, and this year, they've come up with some of the wackiest options. At games this fall, you may see people walking around with this strange fried stick and think, is it a churro? Is it a giant, singular mozzarella stick? No, it's the Big AZ Chicken Taquito, a combo of shredded chicken and cheddar cheese rolled in a large crispy tortilla and served with salsa. This new food item is available in the club-level seats.

click to enlarge
Have you ever wondered if a meatball hoagie would be better on a stick?
Arizona Cardinals

Meatball Hoagie on a Stick

Sections 119, 406 and 437
The technique of serving food on a stick may be a more common practice at the State Fair, but the unique meal delivery system is making an appearance at State Farm Stadium this fall. Fans are challenged with figuring out how to eat a Meatball Hoagie on a Stick.

Cotton Candy Burrito

Sections 222 and 247
Arguably the most bonkers new food item at the stadium this fall is the Cotton Candy Burrito, a sugar bomb with every color of the rainbow. The teeth-hurting dessert starts with cotton candy flavored ice cream topped with Fruity Pebbles, Froot Loops, marshmallows, Skittles, mini M&M's, gummy bears and sprinkles all wrapped in a cotton candy shell. Cue the trip to the dentist. The catch with this sugar overload is that it's exclusively available in the stadium's club level.
click to enlarge
Nachos are a common football-watching snack. But they aren't normally topped with strawberries.
Arizona Cardinals

Dessert Nachos

Barrio Queen - Section 135
Barrio Queen is one of the new additions to the stadium this fall, and most of its menu brings more traditional flavors of Mexico. But the sweet offering takes an unusual twist, combining the classic football snack of nachos with dessert. Tortilla chips are covered with cinnamon sugar and topped with chocolate sauce, whipped cream and strawberries.

click to enlarge
Truffle mac and cheese made portable? Sign us up.
Arizona Cardinals

Fried Mac and Cheese

Flanker Kitchen - Section 113
The array of barbecue-style spots spread throughout the stadium will offer different versions of loaded mac and cheese this fall. But Flanker Kitchen is making the gooey dish into compact and portable bites. The Fried Mac and Cheese has panko breadcrumbs and truffle parmesan cheddar sauce. While not the craziest item on the list, these cubes look perfect for snacking and sharing.
click to enlarge
Honey Bear's BBQ is bringing a classic Southern staple to Glendale this fall.
Arizona Cardinals

Fried Okra Basket

Honey Bear's BBQ - Sections 124 and 203
Stadium food is frequently fried. But one fried item that you don't typically see, especially in Arizona, is fried okra. Honey Bear's BBQ is offering a Fried Okra Basket this fall with sliced and fried pieces of the green veggie with fries. For the 2024 NFL season, this Southern staple is making its way out West. 
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Contact: Tirion Boan
