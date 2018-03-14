Logic Is Coming Back to Phoenix

Rick and Morty guest star and Grammy-nominated rapper Logic has just announced his Bobby Tarantino vs Everybody Tour, which stops at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Wednesday, July 25.
Joining Logic on the 33-date tour are fellow rappers NF and Kyle, who have monster-sized rap releases with "Let You Down" and "iSpy," respectively.
The tour kicks off on June 8 in Boston with stops at The Forum in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, March 16 at noon local time on LiveNation.
Last year, Logic's suicide prevention anthem "1-800-273-8255" earned Grammy nominations for Best Music Video and Song of the Year, and the song peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. He performed the song at the Grammys with features and fellow pop wunderkinds Alessia Cara and Khalid.
His upcoming tour is in support of his latest mixtape Bobby Tarantino II, a sequel to 2016's Bobby Tarantino. The lead single, "44 More," debuted at number 22 and his Marshmello-produced track "Everyday" appeared a few spots out of the top 40 in its first week.
Logic was last in Phoenix for Live 101's Jingle Bash, where he performed alongside A-Trak and Jessie Reyez at the Van Buren last November.
