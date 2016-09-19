Armando Hernandez of Tacos Chiwas on Pane Bianco and The Clever Koi's Pork Ramen

Courtesy of Armando Hernandez

14. Armando Hernandez of Tacos Chiwas

Since opening earlier this year, Tacos Chiwas has become central Phoenix's most buzzed about taco shop thanks to its menu of well-executed Chihuahua-style fare including its out-of-this world crispy tripas tacos. The restaurant, which is located on McDowell Road, comes from husband-and-wife team Amando Hernandez and Nadia Holguin, each of whom brings plenty of experience to the small restaurant.

Both Hernandez and Holguin were born in Chihuahua, Mexico and moved to Arizona when they were eight years old. They each started working in restaurants at a young age as well, Holguin at her parents' diner in Aguila, Arizona and Hernandez at various restaurants in the Valley. Holguin would go on to attend Le Cordon Bleu and work under well-known Valley chef Matt Carter at the House Brasserie, while Hernandez gained experience working front of the house for chef Chris Bianco.

"Sharing the common goal of opening our own restaurant that focused on homestyle cooking [and] concentrated on food from our native land is what ultimately led to the creation of Tacos Chiwas," Hernandez says.

Today he dishes on his favorite childhood food memory and the most memorable meal he's had lately.

My go-to place for ramen in Phoenix is The Clever Koi the Pork Ramen is simply awesome.

The best kept secret in Phoenix is Pane Bianco. Even though a lot of people know of it as a sandwich shop, what they don't know is you they serve the same pizza from Pizzeria Bianco for dinner.

My favorite childhood food memory is watching our grandma make tortillas on a wood-fired cast iron stove every morning it was the best smell to wake up to.

If I could have dinner with any five people, I'd choose Vicente Fernandez, Juan Gabriel, Pancho Villa, Joan Sebastian, and Roberto Gomez Bolaños and we would roast an entire pig. I can just imagine the stories, songs, and the tequila.

The most memorable meal I've had recently was earlier this year. We were in Namiquipa, Chihuahua at my grandpas farm making chicharron, carnitas, and chile colorado. This included slaughtering the pig at 5:30 in the morning so that the whole meal can be processed throughout the rest of the day. This is a ritual that happens at least once a year when family members come in from out of town. Everyone of us is brought together and assigned tasks with the end result being a beautiful dinner. It's the event I look forward to the most every year.

