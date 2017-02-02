Free Wraps At It's All Greek To Me at Tempe Marketplace on February 7

Grab a free gyro or chicken shawarma wrap at Tempe Marketplace on February 7. Courtesy of It's All Greek To Me

Free food alert.: On February 7, the new Tempe restaurant It’s All Greek To Me will be giving away free, full-size gyro and chicken shawarma wraps from 6 to 8 p.m. in honor of its grand opening.

The new restaurant is located on the east side of Tempe Marketplace in the space that formerly featured Greek Pita. The space has been completely renovated, featuring a reclaimed wood interior with new tables and booths.

In addition to the free food, the restaurant will be bringing in some authentic Greek musicians to perform live and help celebrate the opening.

For more information, visit the Tempe Marketplace website or the It’s All Greek To Me website.

